Victoria Beckham net worth: How the former Spice Girl earns and spends her fortune

Victoria Caroline Adams Beckham is an English singer and fashion designer, who is best known for creating chart-topping music as a part of the iconic band, Spice Girls in the mid to late 1990s. Victoria is also the wife of English football legend David Beckham, and their cumulative net worth makes the couple one of the richest in the world.

Much of her wealth has come from the success of her music career as a member of the all-girl pop group. The band consisted of Melanie Brown aka Mel B, Melanie Chisholm aka Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria.

The media gave each of them a moniker. Thus, Mel B came to be called Scary Spice, Mel C was known as Sporty Spice, Emma as Baby Spice, Geri as Ginger Spice and Victoria as Posh Spice. The quintet sold 100 million records in their career — a feat that made them the best-selling female group in history.

Victoria has also made a name for herself as a fashion icon. For her services to the fashion industry and charity work, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2017.

On the personal front, Victoria is the mother of four children with David — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

Victoria Beckham: A look at her career

Victoria Beckham’s career began with the English band, which released its first album, Spice, in 1996. Selling more than 20 million copies worldwide, the debut turned Spice Girls into a major pop culture phenomenon.

“Wannabe”, a single from the album, earned them their first Billboard No.1 when it spent four weeks at the top of the Hot 100 list. Spice, too, ended up as No.1 on Billboard 200.

Their second album, Spiceworld, was released in 1997. It paved the way for their commercially successful musical film, Spice World, the same year. Their debut concert tour, Spiceworld Tour, of 1998, brought more fame to the group. It grossed USD 17.8 million worldwide and made Spice Girls the highest-earning female group at concerts at the time.

In 2000, they released their third album, Forever. It failed to match the success of their previous releases and the group disbanded the following year.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham had started her solo career with the single “Out of Your Mind” in 2000, while still a member of Spice Girls. This was followed by another single, “Not Such An Innocent Girl,” and, eventually, her eponymous debut (and only) studio album, Victoria Beckham, in 2001.

Victoria’s success as a solo artist was not as great as her achievements as a member of Spice Girls. Four of her solo songs and her album charted among the top 10 of the Official Charts in the UK. By contrast, she had nine No.1 singles and two No.1 albums as part of the band on the same charts.

Apart from music, she has appeared in television documentaries such as Being Victoria Beckham (2002) and the six-episode Victoria Beckham: Coming to America (2007) among others. All the documentaries focus on her life, both as an individual and as part of her family.

She also appears in Beckham, the Netflix documentary on David Beckham, which premiered on 4 October 2023.

Net worth and earnings of Victoria Beckham

The love story of the musician-turned-fashion mogul and the former footballer started in 1997. Following the birth of their first child, Brooklyn in 1999, the two got married. Today, they are known as one of the most powerful couples straddling both entertainment and sports.

The Sunday Times Rich List of 2023 pegs the total net worth of Victoria and David Beckham at USD 514 million. The same list in 2022 had placed their net worth at USD 462 million, which indicates the couple became richer by more than USD 50 million in a single year. By comparison, their net worth in 2021, according to The Sunday Times, was around USD 450 million.

It is believed that the fortune of David Beckham is larger than Victoria’s. Several reports suggest that the English footballer’s net worth is around USD 450 million, which means that there is a possibility that the collective worth of the couple could be more than USD 514 million.

A 2011 estimate by Forbes revealed the Beckhams earned around USD 45 million per year. A lot has changed since then. David is no longer an active footballer but the owner of a football team valued at USD 1 billion since the arrival of Argentine legend, Lionel Messi.

Even though the exact net worth of Victoria Beckham is unclear, she is certainly a multi-millionaire, thanks to her long and successful career in music as well as her equally successful second calling as a businesswoman.

Her solo career and her time as a member of the Spice Girls continues to reap dividends.

When Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice exited the band in 1998, a Rolling Stones report revealed that the girl group had earned up to USD 75 million from ticket sales, merchandise, a movie, and albums.

The report added that Halliwell amassed a fortune of USD 30 million in just two years. However, her departure meant forfeiting USD 10 million of her share from a USD 60 million scheduled tour.

Assuming that each member had an equal share, the report, therefore, gives a hint of the high earnings of Posh from her iconic music career in the 1990s.

She joined the four other members for The Return of the Spice Girls Tour, which was held from December 2007 to February 2008 across North America and Europe. There were a total of 47 shows, 17 of which were performed at London’s O2 Arena.

The total collection from the tour was USD 70.1 million, out of 581,066 tickets sold from 45 of the shows. Of this, USD 33 million came from the O2 Arena shows alone.

Life after the Spice Girls

Victoria has not been performing with the Spice Girls since. Thus, when the group came together again in 2019, for the Spice World – 2019 Tour, she was absent. The 2019 tour was held mostly in the UK and Ireland for just 13 dates. But it was a bigger hit than their 2007-08 tour. Citing Boxscore data, Billboard reported that the 2019 tour grossed USD 78.2 million from 697,357 tickets.

It is believed that the Spice Girls will reunite at Glastonbury in 2024 to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Citing a source, the Daily Mail reported that Victoria will not be part of it due to her extremely busy schedule as a fashion designer.

“Glastonbury is possibly the coolest gig on the planet but Victoria won’t be doing it next year. She has carved herself a career as a fashion designer that she has put blood, sweat and tears into, so singing is something she has to carefully consider,” the source told the publication.

But whether or not she performs, Victoria continues to make money from her career as Posh Spice. According to a 2022 report by The Sun, she earned around USD 516,000 from the back catalogue of Spice Girls in 2020. The report made its estimation based on the USD Corporation Tax filed by her music company Moody Productions Ltd., which amounted to around USD 103,000.

The report also revealed that she earned around USD 1.2 million in 2019, as her share of the Spice World – 2019 Tour despite not being part of it as she was entitled to receive a cut in endorsements, licensing deals and merchandising part of the performances.

Another part of her earnings also comes from Instagram, where she has a follower count of around 32 million. A report by Gloucester Live suggests that both Victoria and David Beckham can earn as much as USD 375,000 per Instagram post.

She has also made a fortune from the multiple endorsement deals she struck over the decades. The pecuniary details of most are unclear. However, she earned around USD 2 million for appearing in a Christmas Tesco campaign in 2007 with her Spice Girls bandmates and signed a USD 18 million deal with Armani in 2009.

Her other past collaborations include RocaWear and Estée Lauder, the latter of which led to two successful collections.

She is also a best-selling author of two books. The first, Learning to Fly, is an autobiography, which was released in 2001. According to the BBC, she was paid around USD 1.4 million just for the preview rights to the book, which was secured jointly by Hello! magazine, the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

She released her second book, That Extra Half an Inch: Hair, Heels and Everything in Between, in 2006. The book contains her tips on fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

Victoria Beckham launched her eponymous fashion and beauty brands in 2008 and 2019 respectively.

The fashion label has been very popular among designers and fashion enthusiasts but has not been profitable as a business. The report by The Sun revealed that Victoria’s fashion business, which comes under Victoria Beckham Holdings, is not financially profitable, having incurred losses of over USD 67 million with six consecutive years of zero profits since its first filing in 2016.

The company lost USD 20 million in 2019 and USD 10 million in 2020.

By contrast, the beauty brand has been growing. This has helped offset the losses of Victoria Beckham Holdings significantly. According to some reports, the business posted a growth of 13 per cent in revenue for the financial year ending 2021.

The assets that Victoria Beckham owns

Real estate

Whether Victoria Beckham is a joint owner of the family’s extensive luxury property portfolio remains uncertain as their exact ownership status is unclear.

The property collection of the Beckhams is estimated at around USD 92 million. One particular residence makes up almost half of the total worth of the properties — a townhouse in London’s Holland Park. After buying the seven-bedroom property, the Beckhams spent around USD 10 million on renovations.

They own a Grade II-listed farmhouse in the picturesque Cotswold. Worth around USD 8 million when it was purchased in 2016, the place was their refuge during the pandemic-era lockdown. The property is large enough to have its own football ground.

According to Hello! magazine, the Beckhams own two more properties in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). One of them is a luxury apartment in Burj Khalifa and the other is a villa in Palm Jumeirah. The apartment cost them around USD 5 million. The villa, which is currently valued at more than USD 10 million, was worth USD 1.5 million when bought in 2002.

The family also own a penthouse in the One Hundred Museum building in Miami, the city where David Beckham’s Inter Miami FC is based. The beachside penthouse cost them around USD 24 million.

Cars

Victoria Beckham apparently has a close working relationship with Range Rover. The British luxury car maker signed her up as a celebrity creative director in 2011. The next year, the company launched 200 limited edition Range Rover Evoque models designed by Victoria.

The finishing of each car was done by hand. It came with a hand-sewn leather wallet for the owner’s manual and a matching four-piece luggage set.

Unlike David’s fleet, the cars that Victoria personally owns aren’t public knowledge. She has been seen in his cars ever since they started their relationship, including in a 1997 Porsche 911 Carrera, which was auctioned off in 2008.

Land Rover is, however, one of the brands that the Beckhams love. The couple were seen out shopping in 2015 in a grey Land Rover Defender 110. During the lockdown in Cotswolds, the entire family was spotted in the neighbourhood of their residence in a black Land Rover Defender.

It is believed that Victoria has a Range Rover Vogue and Range Rover SV Autobiography, both of which may be her own. Some reports suggest that she might also possess a Mercedes GLS and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Art collection

Victoria Beckham owns a collection of expensive artworks worth around USD 44 million jointly with David. A 2010 report by the Daily Mirror says the celeb couple collected “love-themed” artworks by the likes of Banksy, Damien Hirst, Jake and Dinos Chapman, Sam Taylor Wood, and Tracey Emin in eight years.

“One of the works is a Hirst bull’s heart enshrined in silver with scalpels exploding from it. Another, given from David to Victoria for Christmas, is an Emin-designed strip of neon lights spelt to read ‘Forever yours’,” a source told Daily Mirror.

Artnet reports Victoria commissioned British artist Eddie Peake to sculpt an installation for her store at Dover Street in 2015. A year before, David paid USD 780,000 for a commissioned painting titled Daddy’s Girl to celebrate Harper’s birthday.

(Hero image: Courtesy of Daniel Leal/AFP; Featured image: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/@victoriabeckham/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is richer, David Beckham or Victoria?

David Beckham is richer than Victoria, according to multiple estimates of their net worth. Reports suggest that his personal fortune is around USD 450 million.

How much is the Beckham family worth?

Put together, Victoria and David Beckham have a net worth of around USD 600 million.

How much does Victoria Beckham earn?

Victoria Beckham earns millions every year from her fashion and beauty brands as well as proceeds from the music sales of Spice Girls.

How did Victoria Beckham become wealthy?

Victoria Beckham became wealthy from her highly successful career as a member of Spice Girls and her now iconic status in the world of fashion.