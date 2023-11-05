From small screens to grand altars: 7 of the most expensive reality TV weddings

In the world of showbiz, where everything’s always a bit over the top, there’s nothing quite as extravagant as reality TV marriages. In fact, the most expensive reality TV weddings feature some pretty prominent names like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. These celebrity weddings, beamed directly into our living rooms, provide a glamorous mix of fame, wealth, and extravagant celebrations, and today, we’re diving into the deets.

From the infamous whirlwind romance of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries to the swanky, goth-themed wedding of Selling Sunset alum, Christine Quinn and her millionaire tech mogul hubby, Christian Richard, to the decade-long love story of Love is Blind hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, reality TV weddings have given us unforgettable doses of love and luxury. As we make a deep dive into the glitzy world of reality TV’s most expensive and unforgettable weddings, get ready for some jaw-dropping bridal gowns, sky-high budgets, and a front-row seat to the flashiest unions in the biz.

The most expensive reality TV weddings

1. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humpries

When Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries decided to tie the knot in 2011, it was more than just a union; it was a Hollywood spectacle that spawned a four-part series, ironically titled Kim’s Fairytale Wedding. Apart from the drama and the feuds leading up to the big day, viewers also caught a glimpse of the elaborate preparations. “It was like we were in heaven,” Kardashian told People after signing over her exclusive wedding photo album to the publication. Humphries added, “I’m going to remember how perfect it was.”

Even their invitations were nothing short of glamorous. Designed by Lehr & Black — the creative geniuses behind invites for celebrities like sister Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom, and Fergie and Josh Duhamel — these invites arrived in ornate boxes adorned with hundreds of jet-black hematite crystals. The guest list featured the likes of entertainment’s elite including Ryan Seacrest, Julianne Hough, Serena Williams, and Larsa and Scottie Pippen.

The focal point of the wedding had to be Kim’s Vera Wang gown. Kardashian told People she “felt like a princess, ” but consequently added, “Glam aside, that wasn’t our main goal. It was really about our family and each other.” While Wang designed it, Kardashian’s pal Nicole Richie seemed to have given her creative direction. “I had this vision for your gown, just hear me out. I think you should go super classic, really old Hollywood,” Kardashian said. “Think museum. You can’t go with something trendy.’ She accessorised her gown with a veil and bejewelled headpiece, opting for a mermaid dress for a change later in the night. For the big day, Humphries sported a white tux.

The USD 10 million wedding included other lavish costs — including 1,000 bottles of limited-edition fragrances and an eight-foot-tall, USD 20,000 replica of Prince William and Kate’s wedding cake, weighing over 270kgs. While the nuptials made it to several most expensive wedding lists, its biggest recall factor has to be lasting a total of 72 days — making it one of the shortest celebrity marriages of all time.

2. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo’s wedding was a breathtaking surprise for the lucky 35 guests who managed to score invites. The couple’s reality tv expertise shone through in their dramatic wedding invitations. Crafted in the form of plane tickets, these unique invites whisked their loved ones away to an undisclosed location with just a dress code to refer to. Vanessa shared, “Our wedding invitations were in the form of a plane ticket. We told them they were going away, and the attire was ‘island chic.’ It was all very vague.”

The wedding itself was a tropical dream, set on the cliffs of Necker Island at British mogul Richard Branson’s estate. The bride looked stunning in a two-piece Monique Lhuillier gown, featuring a lace corset adorned with rose and crystal details, and a silk faille skirt. Her ensemble was complete with a tailored bow belt, a floor-length tulle veil, and Swarovski-encrusted Christian Louboutin slingbacks (she later switched into jeweled Havaianas flip-flops). A Judith Leiber clutch was the accessory of choice. TLC even filmed a documentary special capturing their big day and reportedly cost USD 300,000 which included a USD 125,000 Asscher cut diamond ring.

3. Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChristineQuinn (@thechristinequinn)

In 2020, Christine Quinn exchanged vows with her tech millionaire beau, Christian Richard, in a Gothic Winter Wonderland-themed ceremony. Naturally, as one of the most controversial figures of the Selling Universe, Quinn’s million-dollar nuptials feature as the grand finale of the show’s third season.

Christine, never one to follow convention, stunned in a jaw-dropping black wedding gown, designed in collaboration with Galia Lahav. The dress boasted a shimmering sequin skirt and a sheer lace bodice, paired with a matching black veil and Christian Louboutin heels, personally signed by the iconic shoe designer. Her bridal choices went even further against the grain, including an 8ft wedding cake with a ‘bleeding’ center, marking a distinct departure from the traditional white wedding concept.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. The elaborate details made the event even more dramatic. Features included shifting LED walls, four-foot-tall gargoyle ice sculptures, and even a macabre art installation during the cocktail hour. It took the form of Swarovski-gloved hands sticking out of a wall, offering onyx-tinted champagne. Unconventional, yes, but undeniably artistic and edgy. The ceremony ultimately showcased Christine’s fearless, often extravagant personal style and created some unforgettable reality TV drama.

4. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss, took the opulent road when she said “I do” to Todd Tucker. The entire celebration was captured in a five-part RHOA spin-off, aptly named Kandi’s Wedding. Their love story began on the Housewives set, where Todd worked as a line producer.

The wedding was a dazzling USD 400,000 affair, drawing inspiration from Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America. Burruss described it as “an homage to Africa, where we first met [filming RHOA in Cape Town].” The expenses were as extravagant as the inspiration, with a custom USD 20,000 bridal gown with a 12-foot train. Kandi’s cascading bouquet showcased a hint of bling and crème brûlée roses and orchids and guests were served from a towering USD 2,500 seven-tier cake. They even had a real lion to welcome their guests! Kandi admitted to pre-wedding jitters, having planned the event in just a month for 300 guests. She candidly shared, “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to pull this all together. I couldn’t wait around hoping things would get better. I just had to do it and hope for the best.”

5. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Weiss (@mindyweiss)

Paris Hilton’s highly anticipated wedding to Carter Reum proved to be a star-studded affair. The Hilton mogul and entrepreneur tied the knot with her investor fiancé in a stunning Bel-Air ceremony, joyfully sharing her sentiments on her website, “I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I’ve been dreaming of since I was a little girl.” Every detail of her journey to her big day was naturally documented for her show, Paris in Love, which made its debut on Peacock.

A standout feature of this wedding was the couture gowns Paris wore throughout the festivities – four exquisite pieces in total. She began her procession down the aisle in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress, featuring a long-sleeved, high-neck design adorned with exquisite floral embroidery. The gown was accompanied by a matching embroidered veil. For her second look, Paris opted for a tulle ball gown by Galia Lahav, characterised by an off-the-shoulder silhouette, corset-style top, full skirt, and a deep V-neck. The accessories included a diamond necklace and a sparkling tiara. Her third choice was another Oscar de la Renta creation, this time a short, floral-detail mini dress, perfect for dancing the night away. For the final reception, Paris slipped into a crystal-embellished, long-sleeved gown with a plunging V-neck and a stunning matching cape.

The guest list was equally impressive, featuring an array of notable figures. Paris’s family, including her mother Kathy Hilton, aunt Kyle Richards, and father Richard Hilton, were present, along with a host of celebrity friends. Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Ashlee Simpson, Meghan Trainor, Nicole Richie, and others joined the socialite on her big day. Notably, her long-time friend, Kim Kardashian West, was also in attendance, further adding to the star power.

The wedding reception was a culinary delight, with guests enjoying champagne and an assortment of delectable treats, including a caviar station, tuna tartare, and oysters Rockefeller. A grandiose five-tier wedding cake from Joanie and Leigh’s Cakes was the pièce de résistance, adding an extra layer of opulence to an already unforgettable celebration. Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum, with its USD 65.1 million venue cost, is undoubtedly one of the most expensive reality TV weddings.

6. Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and businessman Luis Ruelas celebrated their union with an extravagant ceremony on the sprawling, 15-acre grounds of Park Château Estate & Gardens. This picturesque venue featured a palatial mansion and an adjoining chapel — reminiscent of the ornate 17th-century Gothic French architecture, with its white façade.

The bride, Giudice chose a custom Mark Zunino fitted strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette. Her sweeping veil was exquisitely embroidered with interlinking hearts and the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme,” signifying “Always Together.” The gown’s train, over 100 inches long, was adorned with crystal and pearl details, complemented by long white beaded evening gloves. Designed exclusively for Giudice, the veil served as a heartfelt tribute to her family, bearing three large hearts and the Italian phrase. To complete her look, she wore an opulent tiara and a voluminous hairstyle.

This wedding additionally featured circus and burlesque performers, pyrotechnics, and an abundance of flowers. Over 200 guests attended, including fellow Housewives royalty. While the exact price tag remains undisclosed, it was undoubtedly a lavish affair, with Giudice’s bridal hairdo alone costing an astounding USD 10,000 and over 1,500 hairpins to hold it through.

7. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their whirlwind romance with a third marriage ceremony, this time on the enchanting Italian Riviera coastline in Portofino. Their vows took place at Dolce & Gabbana’s L’Ulivetta villa, and the festivities continued at the medieval Castello Brown. Kourtney stunned in a white spaghetti strap mini dress adorned with a glittering heart embellishment. She completed her bridal look with a classic veil and stiletto heels, while Travis opted for a traditional black suit.

The transportation and accommodations added a hefty sum to the extravagant celebration. Family and friends flew in on private jets, with an estimated cost of over USD 880,000 for roundtrip flights. Guests were seen travelling in water taxis, each costing around USD 24,564. Many stayed at the Splendido, an enchanting Portofino hotel where a suite with a sea view and balcony or terrace can cost approximately USD 6,097.34 per night. Incidental charges for 20 guests were about USD 15,000. The wedding venue, Castello Brown, was rented for approximately USD 18,501 for a full weekend in May.

Food and catering expenses also played a significant role in making this one of the most expensive reality TV weddings. Dinner at Ristorante Puny included handmade pasta, sea bass, and an assortment of other culinary creations. An additional USD 10,700 was assumed for cocktails and ice cream at Cafe Excelsior, and a private lunch at the Abbey of San Fruttuoso. External catering at the venue allegedly cost up to USD 13,895 for 100 guests.

The lavish table settings inspired by Dolce & Gabbana and floral arrangements totalled an estimated USD 136,000 for 100 guests. Kourtney’s silk-lace-and-satin corseted gown by the brand, though undisclosed in cost, mirrored the extravagance of Kim’s Givenchy Haute Couture gown, which reached an estimated USD 500,000. The estimated hair and makeup costs of USD 1,000 each per person for 15 individuals, amounted to around USD 30,000. In total, this luxurious affair came to approximately USD 3.5 million.

Which of these most expensive reality TV weddings enticed you the most?

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy People, Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the world’s most expensive wedding of all time?

According to Guinness World Records, the most expensive wedding ever officially recorded took place in Versailles, France in 2004, and racked up an eye-watering USD 55 million price tag. The happy bride and groom were Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia.

What celebrity has the most expensive wedding?

Prince Charles and Princess Diana. This 1981 wedding cost around USD 110 million in today’s currency.

What is the most expensive celebrity dress in the world?

Australian singer and crystal heiress Victoria Swarovski takes the cake for the most expensive wedding dress of all time. The gown was embellished with 500,000 crystals, costing an estimated USD 1 million.