YG Entertainment addresses Blackpink Jennie’s marvel role rumour

YG Entertainment has just denied the recent rumour, stating that Blackpink Jennie will not be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Agents of Atlas series.

Jennie was reportedly to play Luna Snow also known as Seol Hee, a hero who can freely create and manipulate ice, in Agents of Atlas, the first Asian superhero team of Marvel comics. Luna Snow is characterized as a K-pop superstar that speaks both Korean and English, just like Jennie.

The Luna Snow character is one of the characters of “The New Agents of Atlas” formed in 2019 by the character Jimmy Woo. The group includes characters: Brawn, Silk, Shang-Chi, Wave, Aero, White Fox, Crescent, and Io.

Fans have speculated Jennie to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Asian stars of the MCU like Fala Chen from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Benedict Wong from Doctor Strange, and Claudia Kim from Avengers: Age of Ultron started to follow her Instagram. As Simu Liu, the actor who plays Shang-Chi was also seen at Blackpink’s Born Pink World Tour in Los Angeles, the rumor that Jennie joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe was sparkled.

In the 2020 video game “Marvel Super War,” a member of the girl group f(x), Luna voiced Luna Snow. YG Entertainment’s denial may disappoint many fans as there was high anticipation for Jennie to take the role of Luna Snow.

Jennie has recently started her acting career, playing the character Dyanne in HBO’s The Idol. Although the series received mixed reviews from critics and viewers, I think it’s safe to say that her role in The Idol certainly won’t be the last.

(Images: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)