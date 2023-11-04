‘Brave Citizen’ and other Korean movies and shows Cha Chung-hwa has acted in

She debuted with the musical Backstreet Story in 2005 and is of late grabbing headlines for her hit 2023 K-drama Kokdu: Season of Deity. With a decade-long career, actor Cha Chung-hwa has been an integral part of the Korean entertainment industry. Here we look at some of the best movies and dramas starring Cha Chung-hwa.

Born in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Cha initially dreamed of having a stable corporate career. However, it was her passion for acting that led her to join the Department of Theatre at Sangmyung University. Her debut role in the Korean play Backstreet Story landed her many supporting roles in the following years. These include Kim Yun-jin in Harmony (2010), Park Jung-ja in Midnight Serenade (2015), Kwon Mi-young in Shopping King Louie (2015) and Jung Min in Heavy Metal Girls (2016). One of the most popular Cha Chung-hwa movies of all time, Harmony also earned a nomination for Best Film at the 47th Grand Bell Awards.

In 2019, she became part of the global hit series Crash Landing on You (CLOY) also starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Cha later revealed in multiple interviews that her role as a village hairdresser in CLOY allowed her to speak with a North Korean accent for the first time.

Cha landed her breakthrough role the following year after joining the ensemble cast of the tvN drama Mr. Queen. One of the most popular Cha Chung-hwa dramas to release in 2020, Mr. Queen earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards. Following this, she was seen portraying the role of a Chinese restaurant owner in the romantic K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha in 2021. In June 2022, Cha also made a special appearance in the JTBC TV show Cleaning Up as the sister-in-law of Su-ja (played by Kim Jae-hwa).

Another feather in her cap is the 2023 MBC supernatural K-drama Kokdu: Season of Deity. Her role as Gak shin, the god of rumour, earned her widespread love and critical acclaim. During a 2023 interview with K-media outlet Ilgan Sports, Cha shared that she was “very stunned at how many people loved my character. I think the viewers related to Choi because they loved the queen as much as she did.”

While Cha boasts an impressive acting portfolio, the actor has always managed to keep her private life out of the spotlight. But on 27 October 2023, the Why Her actor’s agency IOK Company announced that Cha got married to her long-term boyfriend in an intimate ceremony in Seoul.

These Cha Chung-hwa movies and dramas will keep you hooked

Kokdu: Season of Deity (2023)

Directed by: Baek Soo-chan and Kim Ji-hoon

Other stars: Kim Jung-hyun, Im Soo-hyang, Kim Da-som

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Kokk Du (Kim) is a cursed underworld grim reaper who is tasked with entering the mortal realm every 99 years to punish humans. In his present trip, he possesses the body of a young surgeon named Do Jin-woo (also Kim). As he focuses on performing his underworld duties, he meets the charming ER doctor Han Gye-jeol (Im), who is the reincarnation of his first love. Will Gye-jeol become a hindrance to Kokk’s present mission on Earth?

Cha’s role: She plays the role of Gak shin, the god of rumour in this fantasy drama.

About the show: One of the best Cha Chung-hwa fantasy Korean dramas to release in 2023, Kokdu: Season of Deity enjoys a solid 8.9 rating on the American video streaming website Viki.

Watch on Apple TV.

Brave Citizen (2023)

Directed by: Park Jin-pyo

Other stars: Shin Hye-dun, Lee Jun-young, Park Jung-woo

Synopsis: Former boxing star So Si-min (Shin) joins a high school as a substitute teacher after quitting her boxing career. There she comes across Han Su-kang (Lee), an odious student, and decides to put an end to his extreme bullying in the school. Eventually, Si-min ends up donning a mask to conceal her identity and starts rescuing victims from Soo-kang and his gang. Helping her in her mission is her school’s teaching director Lee Jae-kyung (Cha).

About the movie: One of the widely anticipated Cha Chung-hwa movies of 2023, Brave Citizen is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by Korean artist Kim Jung-hyun.

See You in My 19th Life (2023)

Directed by: Lee Na-jeong

Other stars: Ahn Bo-hyun, Shin Hye-sun, Ha Yoon-kyung, Ahn Dong-goo

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Ban Ji-eum (Shin) has a special ability to remember all her past lives. In her current 19th life, she seeks out the people that she loved in her previous lives, hoping to connect their fates once again. While she meets Kim Ae Gyeong (Cha), her niece from her 17th life, Ji-eum’s primary motive is to find a man named Moon Seo-Ha (Ahn), whom she first met as a 12-year-old in her 18th life.

About the show: One of the most popular Cha Chung-hwa K-dramas to come out from Studio Dragon production, See You in My 19th Life is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name by Lee Hye.

Watch on Netflix.

Song of the Bandits (2023)

Directed by: Hwang Joon-hyeok

Other stars: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook

Episodes: 9

Synopsis: During the Japanese colonial period, the people of the land of Gando were deprived of their livelihoods. Fuelled by a desire for retribution, a group of bandits led by the brave leader Lee Yoon (Kim), plan to wage war against Japanese troops. Amid such chaos, Yoon ends up receiving a letter from a fellow Korean, Kim Seon-bok (Cha), informing him about the brutal murder of his family. Will this lead Yoon to pivot from the fight for his motherland and seek revenge for his personal loss?

About the show: Also known as Bandit: The Sound of the Sword, this Cha Chung-hwa historical drama is one of the widely loved Korean TV shows to premiere in 2023.

Watch on Netflix.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 (2021)

Directed by: Shin Won-ho

Other stars: Yoo Yeon-seok, Jo Jung-suk, Kim Dae-myung, Jeon Mi-do

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Skilled doctors Lee Ik-jun (Jo), Ahn Jung-won (Yoo), Kim Jun-wan (Jung), Yang Suk-hyung (Kim) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon) have been friends since they first enrolled into medical school in 1999. Now working together in Yulje Medical Centre, the group works hard to cope with everyday hurdles, all the while enjoying their shared passion for music.

Cha’s role: Cha Chung-hwa plays the supporting role of a patient’s mother in this K-drama.

Watch on Netflix.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Directed by: Yoo Je-won

Other stars: Shin Min-ah, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin) moves to the seaside village of Gongjin to take a break from her mundane city life. Upon discovering that the village doesn’t have a dentist, Hye-jin decides to set up her own practice there. However, she struggles to mingle with the locals because of her big-city demeanour. When she meets the jack-of-all-trades Hong Do-shik (Kim), she requests him to help her navigate life in Gongjin.

Cha’s role: Cha portrays Jo Nam Suk, the owner of a Korean-Chinese restaurant in Gongjin.

About the show: One of the best Cha Chung-hwa dramas to watch, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a remake of the 2004 Korean movie Mr. Hong.

Watch on Netflix.

Mr. Queen (2020)

Directed by: Yun Seong-sik

Other stars: Shin Hye-sun, Choi Jin-hyuk, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: Modern-day chef Jang Bong-hwan (Choi) is transported back in time to the Joseon era where he inhabits the body of queen Kim So-yong (Shin). As So-yong tries to figure out her new life, she gets involved with King Cheoljong (Kim), who has his own share of secrets.

Cha’s role: Cha Chung-hwa plays the role of Court Lady Choi in this fantasy romance Korean drama.

Watch on Netflix.

Crash Landing on You (2019)

Directed by: Lee Jung-Hyo

Other stars: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son) “crash lands” in North Korea after a terrible paragliding mishap. There she is rescued by army officer Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun), who offers her shelter at his home. However, when his neighbour, hairdresser Yang Ok-geum (Cha), questions Se-ri’s identity, Jeong-hyeok ends up calling her his fiance. Will this fake relationship delay Se-ri’s journey back to South Korea?

About the show: One of the most-watched Korean dramas of all time, Crash Landing on You had the real-life couple Hyun and Son share screen space together for the second time after the movie The Negotiation (2018).

Watch on Netflix.

Hotel Del Luna (2019)

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan

Other stars: IU, Yeo Jin-goo, Shin Jung-keun, Bae Hae-sun

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Seoul’s Hotel Del Luna has long been the talk of the town because of their mysterious CEO Jang Man-wol (IU). Chung Myung (Lee), who is a thousand-year-old firefly guard, is in charge of keeping her out of harm’s way. But the close bond between Man-wol and Chung starts changing with the arrival of the hotel’s new manager, Koo Chan-sung (Yeo).

Cha’s role: She makes an appearance as a water ghost in the first episode of this supernatural K-drama.

Watch on Netflix.

Train to Busan (2016)

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho

Other stars: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an

Synopsis: Seok-woo (Gong) is travelling to Seoul from Busan along with his young daughter Soo-an (Kim) aboard express train KTX. As the train departs, a life-threatening virus starts to spread, transforming the passengers into zombies. Will Seok-woo and his daughter make it out safely?

Cha’s role: One of the most popular zombie movies to come out of South Korea, Train to Busan features Cha Chung-hwa in the role of a fellow passenger aboard train KTX.

Watch on Prime Video.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Cha Chung-hwa/Instagram)