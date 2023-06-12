Charlie Brooker tried to create an episode of ‘Black Mirror’ using ChatGPT

AI has been a topic that’s hard to ignore, and chances are, you’ve probably heard the chatbot ChatGPT mentioned a few times in these past months. People have been finding all sorts of ways to make use of the artificial intelligence chatbot by research lab OpenAI, so you probably won’t be surprised to hear that it almost made it into Netflix’s well-loved anthology series Black Mirror.

The show’s writer and creator, Charlie Brooker, mentioned involving the chatbot throughout his creative process. “I’ve toyed around with ChatGPT a bit,” he said in an interview with Empire. “The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode,’ and it comes up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is sh*t.”

Brooker continued, “Because all it’s done is look up all the synopses of Black Mirror episodes and mush them together. Then, if you dig a bit more deeply, you go, ‘Oh, there’s not actually any real original thought here.’”

After a four-year break, the sixth season of Black Mirror is due to be released on Netflix this Thursday, promising five brand-new episodes of unsettling dystopian goodness. Actors Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Ben Barnes and more will be featured in the upcoming season.

Since 2011, the show has been one of the American streaming platform’s longest-running and most popular series to date.

Black Mirror’s episodes mainly deal with issues regarding the detrimental effects of technology on people’s behaviour and overall society, making Brooker’s experimentation with ChatGPT particularly relevant.

Netflix has since released a trailer that hints at what’s to come. In the preview, audiences are allowed a peek into the episode “Joan Is Awful,” where Salma Hayek plays a woman who is shocked upon discovering that a streaming service has created a television series based on her life.

Watch the trailer for Season 6 below. Until then, stay tuned for more news about Black Mirror.

(Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)