Is Netflix’s ‘Cigarette Girl’ being renewed for Season 2? Here’s what we know

Netflix’s latest series, Cigarette Girl (Gadis Kretek), seamlessly intertwines matters of the heart and tragedy with a backdrop of 1960s Indonesia, offering a unique blend of love, loss and political intricacies. Based on Ratih Kumala’s novel, the show delves into the tobacco industry while navigating the complexities of personal and political challenges.

With its release on November 3, 2023, viewers have been hooked to the riveting plot and stellar cast, including Dian Sastrowardoyo as the series’ protagonist Dasiyah ‘Jeng Yah.’

The first season of this Indonesian romantic drama has left fans wanting more and already rooting for Cigarette Girl season 2. So, here is what we know so far about the release expectations, plot and essence of Cigarette Girl’s next season.

‘Cigarette Girl’ season 2: Is it happening?

As of now, neither Netflix nor showrunners Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah have officially confirmed the renewal of Cigarette Girl for a second season. Despite this, the positive reception and the series’ impactful storytelling leave fans both curious and optimistic about its potential continuation.

The first season, while concluding Dasiyah and Raja’s heartbreaking love story, left viewers longing for more in a world where numerous relationships were marred by tragedy. Considering the first instalment of Cigarette Girl spanned over generations, we will hopefully get to see the love story of Daiyah and Raja’s children in the second season.

The potential plot of ‘Cigarette Girl’ season 2

The first season concluded with Arum (Dasiyah’s daughter) and Lebas (Purvanti and Raja’s son) riding away together, setting the stage for a second season or a spin-off that could explore the realisation of relationships that bring happiness rather than heartbreak.

Unaware of the fact that their parents’ love story was thwarted, Arum and Lebas find themselves in a complex relationship that goes beyond mere friendship. The challenges they face, both emotionally and socially, promise a compelling narrative.

Purwanti, Lebas’ mother, played a role in accepting her husband’s love for Dasiyah in the first season. However, accepting Dasiyah’s daughter into the family may prove more challenging, considering the past. Lebas’ brothers may resist the relationship as well due to fears of secrets shrouding the family’s tobacco business being exposed.

Arum, aware of her mother’s sacrifices for the cigarette business, may seek recognition for her family. The potential clash of interests and the desire for a positive legacy could add depth to the storyline in Cigarette Girl season 2.

So, do we have a release date for ‘Cigarette Girl’ season 2?

While fans eagerly anticipate news about Cigarette Girl season 2, there is, unfortunately, no official information or updates on the release date or production status as of now.

Meet the stellar cast of Netflix’s ‘Cigarette Girl’

The series boasts a talented ensemble of Indonesian actors, with Dian Sastrowardoyo portraying the central character, Dasiyah ‘Jeng Yah.’ Ario Bayu takes on the role of Raja, while Arya Saloka embodies Lebas, Raja’s free-spirited son.

For the uninitiated

Cigarette Girl revolves around Dasiyah, also known as Jeng Yah, a woman constrained by societal norms in M City. Despite her talent for creating unique cigarette flavours, she faces resistance while pursuing her passion. The story takes a turn when Soeraja (Raja) joins her father’s workshop and a deep love blossoms between him and Dasiyah. However, their relationship faces numerous obstacles, including a conspiracy by Mr. Soe Djagad, a rival businessman.

After Mr. Idroes’ arrest on false charges, Dasiyah endures torture, leading to her father’s death. Soeraja, unknowingly manipulated by Djagad, becomes successful but loses Dasiyah’s trust. The narrative unfolds with a series of betrayals, including Soeraja stealing Dasiyah’s recipe and marrying Djagad’s daughter. The story spans generations, revealing family secrets and the true identity of Arum, Dasiyah’s daughter.

In the poignant conclusion, Raja, haunted by regrets, learns the truth about Dasiyah’s love for him. As he awaits her at a train station, he discovers she passed away, keeping her promise till her last breath. Raja, seeking redemption, confronts his mistakes and peacefully joins Dasiyah in death. Dasiyah’s legacy lives on through her creation, Karek Gadis, now showcased in a museum, fulfilling one of her dreams.

At the end Lebas and Arum ride away in a scooter, leaving viewers in anticipation of their romantic future and their quest to unravel more secrets surrounding their parents.

Meanwhile, check out the trailer of ‘Cigarette Girl’ below:

