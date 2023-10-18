Selling a dream: A look at the combined net worth of Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are no strangers to the world of real estate and reality TV. Commanding attention, not just for their dapper suits and discerning eye for luxury properties, these twins have hijacked headlines for their impressive combined wealth. With Netflix’s Selling Sunset and Selling The OC introducing the world to the head honchos of the Oppenheim Group — the real estate brokerage at the crux of drama — even a life of stardom seems to be a part of the package deal. Read on as we dive into the astounding net worth of Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and find out more about their remarkable journey.

Before the Oppenheim brothers were kings of California’s real estate market, they honed their skills in a courtroom rather than within the boundary walls of their spacious mansions. Both twins started as lawyers — battling it out in the legal arena before transitioning into the equally cutthroat world of Los Angeles real estate. If the Selling Sunset season 7 trailer and the cast’s net worth are to be considered, these brothers are one of reality TV’s biggest success stories.

However, the spotlight truly shines on the Oppenheim twins in season two of Selling The OC. With their sights set on expanding their real estate empire, they jet off to Cabo, Mexico, to open their fourth brokerage. This business venture is more than just another reality TV deal in the making — it’s a lucrative partnership with a developer, featuring a jaw-dropping USD 2 billion deal. Hold on to your sombrero folks, Jason and Brett Oppenheim are making waves and cashing in on both sides of the border — and their combined net worth only looks set to grow even more.

How did Jason and Brett Oppenheim start their careers?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim)

Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s journey from courtroom to the world of high-end real estate is every bit worth the reality tv spin-off you’d expect. While Jason initially pursued a legal career at the Los Angeles branch of O’Melveny & Myers after graduating from UC Berkeley, his clientele included major corporations in high-stakes trials. Notably, he was involved in the Enron Trial, a case argued before the US Supreme Court. Despite a lucrative salary of USD 250,000, Jason’s legal career left him yearning for more.

Embarking on 80-city-strong globe-trotting adventure for three and a half years was his weapon of choice to overcome the monotony. He might’ve returned with enough memories to last a lifetime but he also raked up a hefty debt of USD 40,000. With a family legacy steeped in real estate (his family’s property tradition began in 1889 when his great-great-grandfather started one of the LA’s first real estate companies.), he decided to follow suit, joining Coldwell Banker, where he initially earned under USD 50,000 annually. However, his determination paid off as he eventually founded The O Group in 2013. In 2019, Jason’s success was further solidified when he was named one of the Best Real Estate Agents in America by the Wall Street Journal, and the No. 1 Agent in the Hollywood Hills/Sunset Strip area, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Brett, like Jason, embarked on a legal career after law school and worked as a securities litigation attorney at two different firms. However, it didn’t take long for him to realise that the 9-to-5 corporate world was not his calling. Following a path similar to his twin, Brett too, hopped around the world for a bit. However, his travels came without a side of debt. Eventually, he found his true passion in real estate and joined Jason at the O Group. Today, both Brett and Jason Oppenheimer have amassed an impressive net worth thanks to this endeavour.

Their earnings from The O Group

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim)

The brothers have certainly made their mark in the real estate world — amassing substantial earnings from their brokerage. The figures are nothing short of jealousy-inducing, with the pair collectively generating billions of dollars in revenue through property sales and commissions from agents under their banner. According to Jason’s profile on the company’s website, he has successfully closed an eye-watering USD 3 billion in sales and presently manages an impressive portfolio of USD 300 million worth of active listings. Some of his elite clientele includes household names like Orlando Bloom, Kris Humphries, and Chlöe Grace Moretz.

Jason’s foray into the real estate market extends beyond mere listings and sales. In 2016, he invested his own capital to acquire a four-bed, four-bath Los Angeles home, originally built in 2008 by Avengers star Jeremy Renner, for USD 2.7 million. Since then, he’s listed the property for nearly USD 8 million multiple times, most recently in 2021. The property even held a leasing price of USD 65,000 a month in 2021. As Jason aptly put it, “I’m always looking for special properties, and when I saw this house, I just fell in love with it.”

Brett, on the other hand, left fans confused after leaving The O Group in 2020 to establish his own brokerage, Oppenheim Real Estate. Till then he had sold a USD 15 million renovated Beverly Hills home, a USD 15 million development in Santa Monica, and a USD 25 million residence in the Hollywood Hills. However, Brett couldn’t stay away from the cameras for too long as he returned to The O Group with Selling The OC season 2 where he spearheaded the establishment of their new office in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

How much have the Oppenheim brothers made from Selling Sunset and Selling The OC?

While Selling Sunset and Selling The OC revolve around their real estate empire, the specifics of the Oppenheim brothers’ earnings from these TV ventures remain closely guarded. With Jason holding the title of executive producer on Selling The OC, it’s safe to assume they are handsomely compensated, but precise figures remain undisclosed.

In the real estate world, commissions are often structured as a 5 percent share, with the split typically being 2.5 percent each for the seller’s representative and the buyer’s agent, revealed former Selling Sunset cast member Maya Vander to Metro Co UK. The remaining 50 percent is allocated to the agent. Jason, as the broker with added liability, typically takes a 30 percent cut, leaving room for speculation on how the brothers divide the rest. Could it be a tidy 50/50? We’re not sure but we are certain: the money remains within the family.

What properties do Jason and Brett Oppenheim own?

Jason’s real estate portfolio is as impressive as his business acumen. In 2020, he secured a USD 5.1 million estate nestled in the Hollywood Hills — a 4,874-square-foot gem boasting four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and expansive 180-degree views of the city. This off-market deal was, in Jason’s words, a property that “ticked all the right boxes.”

A year later, he ventured further — acquiring a 13,000-square-foot USD 7 million mansion in Newport Beach, a USD 4.6 million Hollywood Hills residence, and a USD 2.8 million property in Newport Beach. When you tally it up, you get a jaw-dropping real estate investment worth just under USD 20 million. As for Brett, his real estate holdings remain a well-kept secret, but if he’s anything like his brother, he likely has a property or two tucked away somewhere in California.

So, what is the net worth of Selling Sunset‘s Jason and Brett Oppenheim?

Jason and Brett Oppenheim of Selling Sunset are worth USD 50 million each, per Celebrity Net Worth and South China Morning Post, making the real estate moguls’ combined net worth USD 100 million. Now, that’s what we call a successful career switch!

(Main and featured images: Jason Oppenheim/Instagram)

This story first appeared here.

Watch Selling Sunset here

Watch Selling The OC here