CoMix of Makoto Shinkai’s films creates Pokémon World Championships promo

To honour Japan’s first Pokémon World Championships, a stunning promotional video has been released on the official Pokémon Youtube channel.

The mini-anime was created by none other than CoMix Wave Films, the animation studio behind animated gems such as Your Name, 5 Centimeters per Second, Weathering with You, and other movies by Makoto Shinkai.

The event is set to take place in Yokohama, the Japanese port city around half an hour south of the capital city of Tokyo. The animation features the sparkling skyline of Minato Mirai, the harbour district of Yokohama where the real-life competition venue is located.

While the mystical creatures battle on a lush, grassy lawn in the middle of the city, the green setting also appears in real life, taking the peaceful form of Rinko Park in downtown Yokohama. The Pokémon World Championships will gather top players from around the world for the Pokémon collectible trading card game, alongside others such as Pokémon GO, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Pokémon Unite.

True to this idea, the promotional video showcases participants of different nationalities forging bonds and developing friendships as they play with or against each other in the Pokémon games.

Officially titled Challenge to the World in the English version and Kimi ni Aeta (I Met You) in Japanese, the animation was storyboarded and directed by Asuka Dokai.

The character designs and creative direction were headed by Maho Takagi, who is renowned for his work on top anime shows and movies such as Weathering With You, Suzume, When Marnie Was There, Belle, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, Kill la Kill, and One Punch Man.

The 2023 Pokémon World Championships will take place from August 11 to 13. Until then, rewatch the gorgeous animation, and stay tuned for more exciting news on the competition.

