5 critically acclaimed TV shows you need to put on your Apple TV watchlist

It doesn’t get much better than discovering your new favourite TV shows. You know the type – you’ll be raving about it incessantly to your family and friends, and counting down the hours until you can dive back into the next episode. And, when it comes to unearthing new critically acclaimed TV shows that you’ll love, Apple TV has got you covered.

From star-studded dramas to feel-good sitcoms, keep reading to discover some of the most thrilling shows that are available to watch on Apple TV right now.

Critically acclaimed TV shows to binge-watch right now

The Morning Show

What’s it about?

This gripping series explores the cut-throat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up every morning. At the heart of it all are two complicated women who we follow as they attempt to navigate the minefield of their high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

Why you’ll love it…

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men – and women and women – in the workplace, while also offering a thrilling look behind the curtain of morning TV.

Stream it on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso

What’s it about?

Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a struggling football team in London — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination… and biscuits.

Why you’ll love it…

Having won an incredible 11 Emmy Awards for its first two seasons, Jason Sudeikis’s portrayal of biscuit-proffering coach Ted provides plenty of laughs, while also warming the cockles of your heart. If you’re in need of a feel-good show with kind-hearted and likeable characters, then Ted Lasso, one of the most popular Apple TV shows, is just for you.

Stream it on Apple TV+

For All Mankind

What’s it about?

Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This thrilling ‘what if’ take on history from Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) spotlights the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families.

Why you’ll love it…

Space enthusiast or not, this thrilling alternate-history series will have you hooked thanks to its terrific production design, stunning visual effects and stellar performances from the ensemble cast.

Stream it on Apple TV+

Mare of Easttown

What’s it about?

This gritty American crime drama follows Mare Sheehan, a police detective in a small Pennsylvania town, as she investigates a brutal murder whilst trying to keep her own fragile life from falling apart.

Why you’ll love it…

While a whodunnit storyline is nothing new, Mare of Easttown feels wonderfully authentic thanks to Kate Winslet’s effortless portrayal of a tired, grieving detective, which also won her a well-deserved Emmy.

Stream it on Apple TV+

Succession

What’s it about?

This satirical comedy-drama tracks the lives of the Roy family as they contemplate their future once their ageing father begins to step back from the global media and entertainment business they control.

Why you’ll love it…

The brainchild of Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong, this Emmy and BAFTA-winning comedy-drama seamlessly blends hilarity with darker themes as it shines a light on the farcical side of power and wealth. Brian Cox also dazzles as brash patriarch Logan Roy.

Stream it on Apple TV+

