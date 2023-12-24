Daniel Radcliffe net worth: His ‘Harry Potter’ salary, other films and philanthropy

Though he is now in his 30s, the name of Daniel Radcliffe perhaps continues to conjure up images of that bespectacled boy fending off dark forces as everyone’s beloved Harry Potter. That role, which he performed for several years, can be credited for having propelled Daniel Radcliffe as one of the richest actors by net worth in the United Kingdom.

Yes, he has evolved into a versatile actor over the years and is consistently showcasing his impressive range. His journey, from a wide-eyed youngster to a seasoned performer, is a testament to dedication, talent and a knack for defying expectations.

But there is no denying the fact that he will always be best remembered in the hearts of millions of young fans as the iconic boy wizard created by British author J.K. Rowling.

All about Daniel Radcliffe: His Harry Potter days and salary

Early career

Daniel Radcliffe was born on 23 July 1989 to Marcia Jeannine Gresham and Alan George Radcliffe. He has been in a relationship with American actress Erin Darke since 2012. Radcliffe and Drake became parents to their first child in April 2023.

Radcliffe was only 11 years old when he was picked to play the titular character in the Harry Potter film series. But that was not his first role.

His first screen credit was David Copperfield (1999), a two-part TV drama by BBC. At the time, he was 10 years old. He played a young David in the show, which was based on Charles Dickens’s literary masterpiece of the same name.

The Tailor of Panama (2001) marked Radcliffe’s cinematic debut. Based on John le Carré’s 1996 spy novel, the film starred Geoffrey Rush, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pierce Brosnan and Brendan Gleeson, among others. In it, Radcliffe played the young son of the characters portrayed by Rush and Curtis.

Ruling the world as Harry Potter

By the time he did The Tailor of Panama, Daniel Radcliffe had been cast as Harry Potter in the planned franchise.

According to a 2007 report by The Independent, the initial contract would have bound Radcliffe to film all seven (planned at the time) movies in Los Angeles and his parents were not up for it. The makers, Warner Bros., then offered him a two-film contract with filming in the UK, which is where most of the iconic shooting locations from the franchise are located. Eventually, the UK remained a prime location for all the movies that followed.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the US) was released in November 2001 and instantly propelled Radcliffe to global stardom. His young co-stars, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint also became equally famous and are today established stars in their own right.

Audiences worldwide loved Radcliffe’s portrayal of the endearing character, known for his naivety, courage and unshakable belief in good.

Harry Potter movies and their worldwide gross

Daniel Radcliffe continued playing the character in the next seven films over a period of 10 years. Each of the eight films was a critical and commercial hit.

The final instalment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), was the third-highest-grossing film of all time for a brief period before it was surpassed by other movies. Even 12 years after its release, it continues to be among the top 20.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) — USD 1.02 billion

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) — USD 926 million

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) — USD 807

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) — USD 897 million

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) — USD 939 million

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) — USD 934 million

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) — USD 972 million

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) — USD 1.35 billion

Radcliffe matured alongside his character, delivering nuanced performances that captured the complexities of Harry’s journey. From a fumbling boy to the resolute young man facing Lord Voldemort, Radcliffe’s Harry turned into a believable, relatable and undeniably heroic character.

Beyond the wizarding world: Daniel Radcliffe in other roles

Breaking free from the shadow of Harry Potter was no easy feat, but Daniel Radcliffe has been steadily carving his own path. He embraced diverse roles, showcasing his ability to play quirky characters, dramatic heroes and even comedic leads.

In the middle of doing the Harry Potter movies, Radcliffe appeared as one of the main leads in the Australian drama film December Boys (2007). This was the only movie he appeared in during the Harry Potter franchise. His first movie after the final Harry Potter film was the supernatural horror The Woman in Black (2012).

He subsequently appeared in the biographical film Kill Your Darlings (2013), the romantic comedy What If (2013), the surrealist comedy Swiss Army Man (2016) and the heist film Now You See Me 2 (2016), the last of which saw him play an antagonist.

His other better-known movies include the biographical survival drama Jungle (2017), the action comedy Guns Akimbo (2019) and The Lost City (2022).

Through his choices, Radcliffe has proven himself a risk-taker, unafraid to challenge himself and defy typecasting.

On the small screen, Radcliffe has lent his voice to animated shows such as Rick and Morty (2022), Digman! (2023) and Mulligan (2023–). He has also appeared in A Young Doctor’s Notebook (2012–2013) as well as the anthology series Miracle Workers (2019–2023), which he co-executive-produced with Steve Buscemi.

His biggest accolade so far came for the TV movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022). Radcliffe played musician Yankovic in the biographical comedy-musical, which earned him a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Male Comedy Performance and won the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. The TV film is in the running in several categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Outside of films and TV, Radcliffe has distinguished himself as a theatre actor. He performed in the play The Cripple of Inishmaan at the West End in 2013 and then on Broadway in 2014. He essayed Rosencrantz in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (2017) at The Old Vic in London. Currently, he is appearing in the 2023 version of the 1981 American musical Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway.

What is the salary of Daniel Radcliffe and his net worth?

According to celebrity wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth, Daniel Radcliffe has a fortune of around USD 110 million. This makes him one of the wealthiest celebrities in the UK. In fact, the box office success of the Harry Potter franchise had already turned Radcliffe into one of the highest-paid actors of his generation.

His exact income from movies outside the Harry Potter franchise, TV shows and theatrical performances is unclear. But there are several reports about the income he earned from the franchise that made him a star.

He reportedly received USD 1 million for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which was the first film. Since the movie earned over USD 1 billion, his salary seems to be very low by comparison. Yet it is noteworthy that he was still a virtually unknown kid at the time.

The success of that film opened the prospects for Radcliffe to earn more with each subsequent instalment. Therefore, he earned USD 3 million for the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and USD 6 million for the third, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

His salary entered the eight-figure bracket with the fourth film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, for which he was paid USD 11 million. While his salary for the fifth movie, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, was USD 14 million, it increased exponentially with the sixth instalment, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. For this film, Radcliffe earned a salary of USD 24 million. It is not clear if this massive increase in his pay included any royalties or bonuses.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he received a total of USD 50 million for the final two instalments. This means that compared to his pay in his first film, his salary jumped by at least 25 times in 10 years.

Radcliffe once spoke about the money he received for the Harry Potter films and how he felt “guilty” about it.

“I got paid so well for doing the Harry Potter films, it’s ridiculous. If somebody asked me, ‘Did you think you deserve that money?’ No, of course I didn’t. ‘But would you have taken it anyway?’ Of course. I happened to have found this industry where people get paid stupid amounts of money. That’s the reality. I feel almost guilty for having done so well out of Potter,” he told Parade in 2012.

Nevertheless, he was once the richest teenager in the UK and has been featured on the Sunday Times Rich List on multiple occasions since 2006. He was named the sixth-highest-paid earner in Hollywood in 2010 by Vanity Fair, which estimated that he earned USD 41 million during the year.

But the real reason why Radcliffe continues to be a rich actor is due to a decision taken by his parents just before he took on the role of the boy wizard. Around the time when Warner Bros. was ready to sign him up for the first two Harry Potter films, The Independent reported that his parents set up a company where all profits were to go to their son.

According to The Things, the company, Gilmore Jacobs Ltd., was worth USD 5 million in 2007. By 2019, the company’s worth had climbed to USD 105 million.

The official listing of the company with the UK government states that Radcliffe owns shares and voting rights of “more than 25% but not more than 50%,” while his parents have “significant influence or control” over the company.

According to the balance sheet of the company as of 31 March 2022, its total equity stands at around USD 115 million.

Assets that Daniel Radcliffe owns

Daniel Radcliffe isn’t known for splurging on cars or real estate, which means their contribution to his net worth could be minimal. Speaking on the Full Disclosure podcast in 2020, he said, “I’m not particularly extravagant. There are moments where I think, ‘Man, I’m really bad at being famous.’”

He bought a condominium in New York City for USD 4.9 million. This was after he made his Broadway debut with the play Equus in 2008. The condo measures 227 sq metres and is on the 11th floor of One Morton Square in the West Village.

According to the New York Post, he sold the condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-half-baths, in October 2022 for USD 5.3 million.

Some reports suggest that by 2009, he was the owner of three apartments (including the NYC condo) whose combined value stood at around USD 17 million. But there is not much information on the other two properties.

He also owned a luxury apartment in Melbourne, Australia, which he sold to his parents for around USD 2.6 million in 2021. The property was reportedly bought during his Harry Potter days.

His philanthropic works

Daniel Radcliffe, who is not on any social media platform, is one of those celebrities who are more famous for using part of their net worth for charitable activities.

“There’s a moral imperative to help others. You know, the fact that I wake up in my lovely apartment in New York… and there is somebody in some country waking up wondering where he’s going to live that week—it’s a horrendous feeling. There is a sense that you have to do something… You have to give back,” he told Parade in 2012.

The actor has worked closely with the American non-profit organisation The Trevor Project since 2009. The charity works in suicide prevention among the LGBTQ+ community. The organisation honoured Radcliffe with the Hero Award for his work in 2011.

“It’s fantastic. The fact that they think of what I’ve done by promoting awareness of the Trevor Project itself and the issues that it works to promote and help is a great honor,” he told the Associated Press after his name was announced.

Wishing our fabulous Vice President Daniel Radcliffe a very happy birthday from everyone at #TeamDemelza! Enjoy your day and thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/i5D4Ec3KWQ — Demelza Charity (@DemelzaCharity) July 23, 2022

He is the vice president and celebrity ambassador of children’s hospice Demelza, an organisation that aids end-of-life youth. According to his profile on the website of the non-profit hospital, he has donated auction prizes, helped raise funds, voiced the 2018 Christmas campaign and supported Demelza’s rebrand over the years.

