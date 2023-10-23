‘Delicious In Dungeon’ anime adaptation: What fans of the manga can look forward to

After having a successful manga run for nine years, Ryoko Kui’s Delicious in Dungeon is set to tantalise enthusiasts with an anime adaptation. Netflix is serving this delectable treat in January 2024, and fans are sharpening their hunting knives for this upcoming feast.

Studio Trigger, the creators of the anime, has unveiled a new trailer that promises a delicious blend of dark fantasy, high adventure and culinary creativity.

If you are a manga fan, here’s everything you need to know about Delicious in Dungeon’s anime adaptation.

What can you expect from the ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ Netflix anime adaptation?

Delicious in Dungeon promises an uninterrupted feast of fantasy, adventure and culinary delights, packed with 26 episodes that will air without seasonal breaks.

The story revolves around the central character Laios, a resolute adventurer leading his party into a dangerous dungeon to save his sister, Falin, who has fallen victim to a fearsome dragon. Stripped of supplies, Laios, along with his companions Marcille and Chilchuck, embarks on a quest for survival and resurrection.

They follow a unique approach wherein they embrace their inner chefs and cook delicious meals, feasting on dungeon monsters, from slimes to dragons. Spanning 12 volumes and 94 chapters, the story proved culinary creativity is pretty limitless.

Netflix drops new trailer for ‘Delicious in Dungeon’

To eat or to be eaten!🐲 Join Laios and his party on both a combative AND culinary journey through the depths of the dungeon to save his sister!🍖#deliciousindungeon, animated by Studio TRIGGER is coming to Netflix, January 2024 pic.twitter.com/7ymIq3JgWG — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 18, 2023

In a recently released English-subtitled trailer by Japanese media company Kadokawa, Studio Trigger’s animation prowess takes centre stage, igniting anticipation for the series. The trailer also unveils the captivating opening theme, “Sleep Walking Orchestra”, performed by the acclaimed band Bump of Chicken.

As seen in the trailer, Delicious in Dungeon will immerse Laios and his crew in wild situations, where they create mouthwatering meals. What sets the anime apart is its fusion of fantasy action with the art of cooking.

Meet the creators behind ‘Delicious in Dungeon’

The anime is directed by Yoshihiro Miyajima, known for Star Wars: Visions and Little Witch Academia. With the creative expertise of writer Kimiko Ueno and composer Yasunori Mitsuda, the show promises a visual and auditory experience.

Given the popularity of manga’s unique concept among readers, its anime adaptation is highly anticipated.

The ‘Delicious in Dungeon’ anime’s release date

Anime enthusiasts, mark your calendars, Delicious in Dungeon is set to release in January 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

For the uninitiated, Delicious in Dungeon is far from your typical dungeon-crawling adventure. This fantasy comedy manga was created by Ryoko Kui in February 2014. Kui secured a deal to create the manga’s anime before wrapping up Laios’ adventure in 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the Delicious in Dungeon anime releasing?

Delicious in Dungeon will premiere in January 2024 on Netflix and will be available worldwide.

