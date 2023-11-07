Diablo IV teases “Vessel of Hatred” expansion

Diablo IV players were just informed of a new expansion coming their way. Announced at the recent Blizzcon, fans speculated for some time on what the expansion would entail after a datamine leak revealed a “Lord of Hatred” expansion. This was leading players to believe the next big boss would be none other than Mephisto.

There’s a lot of tribute to Diablo II with this expansion as the video takes us to the Kurast Docks of D2 where we enter Nahantu (once called Torajan). While the name was changed due to the fact that there are real Torajan people in the world, the lore remains the same as the new “Vessel of Hatred” expansion revisits the gate that was sealed 72 years from Mephisto’s defeat in Diablo 2.

This Act will look at how Mephisto’s corruption continued to spread and infect the Zakarum faith. While the teaser is quick, we do see a bit of the jungle design, and the indication of a new class. There are no set details on the new class but the datamine called the class Spiritborn a “nature-based warrior that cleaves through enemies with a glaive.”

Those excited to take the fight to Prime Evil Mephisto will have to wait until late 2024.