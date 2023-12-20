Director Park Chan-wook on ‘Decision to Leave’ and crafting complex characters

For cinephiles, the name Park Chan-wook is a no-brainer. The director is one of the most prominent names in South Korean cinema, but he’s also managed to pierce through 20th-century world cinema. This is all thanks to the former film critic turned director’s masterful hand at storytelling. It’s an oeuvre filled with suspense, restrained emotions, black comedy, and brutally honest stories.

And yet, it wasn’t always that way. In fact, Park Chan-wook’s debut and sophomore films barely got any recognition. He was on the cusp of giving up until his third film, Joint Security Area finally catapulted him to the limelight. And from there, the infamous Vengeance Trilogy was born. Oldboy, a loose adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name, gave him the Grand Prix award at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, pushing his notoriety to international heights. Oldboy’s legacy lives on with a remastered version just released earlier this year. Who could ever forget the one-shot corridor fighting scene? Or that shocker of an ending that continues to haunt viewers to this day?

It’s no surprise that the award-winning director also made an English-language film, Stoker and followed it up with another epic, The Handmaiden. His most recent film is Decision to Leave, which was shortlisted for the Oscars. Recently, Park Chan-wook was in Hong Kong for a retrospective titled “Devil in the Details: The Cinema of Park Chan Wook”. In addition to movie screenings, the museum also hosted a masterclass with the director.

Lifestyle Asia got the chance to sit down with the director for a group interview. He dived into the inspiration behind Decision to Leave, his notable female characters, and how he crafts an iconic scene. In person, Park Chan-wook is a blend of all his stories. A dark humour, a commanding silence, a wealth of knowledge, and an intriguing demeanour—all at once.

What was the inspiration behind Decision to Leave?

I was inspired by Martin Beck from the Swedish detective story series called Beck. I fell in love with this TV show and its long series of novels. At that time, I was thinking, “Oh, what if I put Martin in my film?” Of course, I didn’t mean to literally put the character of Martin Beck. But more of having an actor who feels like him and who falls in love with a female suspect because he’s attracted to her. I thought about what would happen. Of course, this plot doesn’t appear in the original series but it’s from my own imagination. So at that time, I was thinking maybe I could do it.

As for the female character, I got my inspiration from a Korean song which I loved. I also admire the lyrics which gave me an idea. I thought, “What if I put the lyrics into my character? What would happen?” So, from there, I drew inspiration to shape Seo-rae’s character.

Why did you choose to take a suspenseful approach to a love story?

I wanted to make a film about the love story between two mature people. Not in the sensual sense but that their personalities are more mature than the previous ones that I made. So, instead of expressing their desire or fighting for what they want, they’re more restrained. They have to bear what they are suffering from, and they have to be patient at all times. The characters have to hide their emotions very carefully.

And for me, this is a great challenge. Because it leaves the audience to wonder what they’re thinking, what they’re doing, and what they’re feeling inside. And yet, they can’t explicitly express any of that and have to hide it. It was challenging to think about expressing that but at the same time, also give hints to the audience about their emotions.

Since Lady Vengeance, female characters have become prominent in your stories. Why is this the case?

If you look at my Vengeance Trilogy, the first two were very male-centred. For example, in Oldboy, there’s an important female character but her story just sort of… ends. I thought it was a bit disappointing and I wasn’t really satisfied with that treatment. So, after that, I felt that it could be time for a female character to be the lead of my film.

As a male director, what’s your approach to writing female characters? How do you ensure to present their experiences in an authentic and complex manner?

When I design a character, I don’t define whether it is a man or a woman. I don’t think this is the most important thing. For me, it’s all about the person and it’s all about a character. What I care about and what I focus on would be what this person is like and what this person went through.

I also worked with female screenwriter, Chung Seo-kyung regularly. As you said, I’m a man and there’s a limitation when it comes to imagining what female characters are like, what women can do, or how women think. So, that’s why I think it would be beneficial for me to work with a female screenwriter. She would provide insights that I don’t have.

What factors do you consider when casting?

I think it depends on the story. All the actresses in my films have a very wide acting spectrum and they can do a lot of different kinds of genres. They are very different in terms of their acting and performances. So, I’ll pick the right actress according to the story.

You’ve created very iconic scenes in the movie like the famous live octopus eating scene in Oldboy. How do you craft scenes like that?

When I direct, I don’t intend to make one particular scene memorable. In fact, I’m curious to know why viewers would find something so memorable. Instead, I think about the most effective way to express what I or the character wanted to say. So, for instance, in the scene you mentioned, Dae-su, the male character ate the live octopus. There, I wanted to express the longing and desire to feel alive after being imprisoned and isolated for so long. In that scene, he really wanted to feel what is it like to be alive.

What’s your advice for young Korean directors?

They just need to concentrate on what they are doing. If they want to make a film in South Korea, then they should just do it. I don’t think they need to compromise and think that to make a successful film, they need to go overseas. I mean, Parasite has received a lot of awards at the Oscars. But Bong Joon-ho and I never thought that we had to go outside of South Korea. We didn’t have to be very ambitious in developing the overseas market. We never did that, and we just always focused on making our content.

Watch our recap of Park Chan-wook’s visit to Hong Kong and masterclass below.

All images credit: M+ Cinema