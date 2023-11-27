Is Disney’s ‘Wish 2’ in the works? Here is what we know

Disney’s latest animated release Wish is an ode to the studio’s 100 years — an original film about a young woman’s fight against an evil king, who uses black magic to steal everyone’s wishes. Sounds exciting, right?

Going back to their roots, the latest release is filled with Disney’s signature elements including talking animals, catchy melodies and classic charm brought alive by its cute characters. Like many Disney movies, the possibility of a sequel is always on the cards. However, the fate of Wish 2 greatly relies on the success of the initial instalment. Early reviews and responses from critics have been fairly moderate and box-office numbers aren’t that great, which could significantly influence the decision to greenlight a second instalment.

If you are still curious to know about the potential Disney film Wish 2, here is everything we know at the moment.

Has Disney announced ‘Wish 2’?

Even if Wish manages to bring better numbers at the box office, Disney typically plays the long game when it comes to building their animated universe. Confirming a sequel for films is more often than not, a slow and gradual process, unlike that of TV shows. Sometimes, even if the movie is an instant hit, the company might opt out of creating a follow-up. For example, it took years for the media company to announce Frozen’s sequel and expand it into a full-blown franchise.

As of now, we have to wait and watch for them to officially announce Wish 2.

Who will be in the cast of Disney’s ‘Wish 2’?

If everything goes right and Wish 2 gets announced, the cast from the initial film is most likely to return for the sequel. Fans often develop a strong attachment to specific character voices, so having the stars reprise their roles can significantly contribute to the sequel’s success. Case in point: Ellen Degeneres as Dory from Finding Nemo.

If that is indeed the case, the Wish 2 cast will see Ariana DeBose portray Asha, Chris Pine return as King Magnifico, Alan Tudyk voicing Valentino, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Natasha Rothwell as Sakina and Jennifer Kumiyama voice Dahlia. Wondering what these characters were up to in the first movie? Keep reading.

The plot of ‘Wish’

Wish’s plot follows the story of a 17-year-old girl named Asha. Her wish unleashes an incredibly potent force known as Star, a boundless ball of cosmic energy. With Star’s guidance, she embarks on a mission to rescue her kingdom from the clutches of King Magnifico. Through this journey, she aims to demonstrate that when the determination of a brave individual intertwines with the enchantment of the stars, miraculous feats can unfold.

When will Disney’s ‘Wish 2’ be released?

As of now, Disney’s Wish 2 has not been confirmed yet. Fans will have to be a bit patient to get any new information about the upcoming sequel.

