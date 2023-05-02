LSA Watchlist: What’s new on Disney+, Viu, Netflix, HBO, Apple TV+ this May

Looking for new shows and movies to watch this May? Our monthly LSA Watchlist has you covered. We round up some of the best titles available on the top streaming platforms in Hong Kong such as Disney+, Viu, Netflix, HBO Go, and Apple TV+.

While Hong Kong is back in action with its numerous events, there’s nothing like watching an awesome show or movie in the comfort of your home. Sometimes, we all just need a little me-time or a movie night with our friends. There are plenty of new titles coming out every month so we understand how difficult it can be to even narrow down your watch list. The good news is that we’ve put together an LSA Watchlist, where we round up the best new shows and movies to watch this month. Whether you’re tuning into Netflix, Disney+, or Viu, there’s something for you to enjoy.

What to watch on Disney+, Viu, Netflix, HBO and Apple TV+

Race

Korean workplace dramedy Race follows Park Yoon-jo (Lee Yeon-hee) as she overcomes all odds to secure her dream job at Seyong, a large Korean conglomerate. Although it seems like Yoon-jo’s luck finally takes a positive turn when she gets hired, it turns out to be a diversity hire. So, Yoon-jo must prove that she belongs exactly right where she is.

Release: May 10

Platform: Disney+

American Born Chinese

American Born Chinese is about Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teenager trying to balance his high school life and social life. But everything changes when he meets a new student on the first day of school. Jin’s life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Release: May 24

Platform: Disney+

My Perfect Stranger

Yoon Hae-joon (Kim Dong-wook) is a normal social affairs correspondent, whose life turns upside down when he stumbles upon a way to time travel. He travels to the future to learn about the past and save victims of crime. But he soon realises that his future self is no longer the person he hopes to be. He tries to investigate and finds out that he was involved in a murder case back in 1987.

Release: May 1

Platform: Viu

All That We Loved

Go Yoo (Sehun) and Joon Hee (Jo Joon-young) are inseparable best friends despite their differences. When Joon Hee becomes sick, Go Yoo willingly gives his kidney. Suddenly, Joon Hee becomes more like Goo and vice versa. They also start falling for the same girl, So Yeon (Jang Yeo-bin).

Release: May 5

Where: Viu

Black Knight

Black Knight tells the story of the legendary deliveryman, 5-8 (Kim Woo-bin) who delivers oxygen and other necessities. Later, he meets refugee Sa-wol (Kang You-seok) and they take on the omnipotent Cheongmyeong Group. The series is set in a dystopian Korea ravaged by extreme pollution where only one per cent of the population survives and desperately clings to life.

Release: May 12

Platform: Netflix

XO, Kitty

Teen matchmaker Kitty (Anna Cathcart) gets her own spin-off and love story as she reunites with her long-distance boyfriend. She attends the same high school in Seoul where her late mother went to. While she initially embarks on a quest to find true love, she eventually also goes on a journey to find herself.

Release: May 18

Platform: Netflix

White House Plumbers

White House Plumbers takes viewers behind the scenes of the Watergate scandal, chronicling events that took place. The satirical drama starts in 1971 when the White House hires E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), former CIA and FBI, investigate the Pentagon Papers leak.

Release: May 2

Platform: HBO GO

Reality

Based on true events, Reality is about 25-year-old former American intelligence specialist Reality Winner (Sydney Sweeney). She’s confronted by FBI agents about her suspected role in the mishandling of classified information.

Release: May 30

Platform: HBO GO

Silo

Based on the best-selling novel by Hugh Howey, Silo revolves around the story of the last 10 thousand people on Earth. To protect themselves from the toxic and deadly world outside, they dig miles deep and call it home. Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer, longs for answers. But in her quest, she stumbles upon a mystery that goes far deeper than she could ever imagine.

Release: May 5

Where: Apple TV+

City on Fire



On the Fourth of July 2003, NYU student Samantha (Chase Sui) gets shot in Central Park. She finds herself alone—no witnesses or little physical evidence. As the crime against her gets investigated, Samantha becomes a crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires and a wealthy real estate family hiding dark secrets.

Release: May 12

Platform: Apple TV+