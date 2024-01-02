Dunkirk to returns to Broadway Circuit theatres on January 4

Dunkirk, which was released in 2017, will return exclusively to Broadway Circuit in Hong Kong in 2D, 4DX and IMAX on January 4, 2024.

According to Cory Woodroof, a film critic, Dunkirk is perhaps Nolan’s most precise effort: “Dunkirk is all at once a rousing testament to heroism and an unforgiving reminder of how the horrors of war unfold on the innocent,” he says.

The film is based on key moments in the early years of World War II. In 1940, 400,000 British and French soldiers were stranded in the French port town of Dunkirk. The only way out was by sea, and the Germans had superior air power, bombing British soldiers and ships with little resistance. In desperation, Britain sends civilian boats alongside its already overburdened Navy to try to evacuate its beleaguered forces. In the film, Mr. Dawson, his young adult son Peter, and their seventeen-year-old friend George are sent to Dunkirk to help with the war effort. Along the journey, however, they must decide whether to focus on personal issues or continue to aid in the war.

Limited gifts from Broadway Circuit

Broadway Circuit has limited gifts for fans. If you purchase a Dunkirk IMAX/4DX/2D ticket, you can redeem the ticket for a film transparency card at the box office of the theatre. If you choose IMAX, you’ll also receive an A3 movie poster.

Dunkirk was made by acclaimed director and one of the greatest filmmakers of the 21st century, Christopher Nolan. Nolan earned two Academy Awards nominations for the film, including Best Director. He is also the director of award-winning films Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

Dunkirk returns to the Broadway Circuit for a limited number of shows. Tickets are available here.

