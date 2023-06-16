LSA Exclusive: Emmy Rossum on playing Tom Holland’s mom in ‘The Crowded Room’

Emmy Rossum is no stranger to leading roles on TV shows. She starred in a whopping 110 episodes of Shameless—from seasons one to nine, stretching to eight years of work. After that, she made a comeback in last year’s five-episode series, Angelyne where she also served as executive producer. Now, with her upcoming role, her personal life seems to echo her work life a little. After recently welcoming her son in April, the actress is playing a mother in the new Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room. Find out what Emmy Rossum has to say!

When Emmy Rossum was cast in The Crowded Room, it was met with scepticism and raised eyebrows. After all, Rossum is only nine years older than Tom Holland, who’s playing her son, Danny Sullivan in the series. But being the incredible actress (and frankly, doing her job as an actress) that she is, the star brought Candy’s character to life in multiple ways. Working on the series, the 36-year-old actress has a lot to share. Emmy Rossum reveals in this interview with us what attracted her to take on the hard-hitting role of Candy as well as her key takeaways from working on the series.

Emmy Rossum on her biggest takeaway from The Crowded Room

Tell us more about your character and Candy’s relationship with her son, Danny.

I play Candy and you watch her relationship with her son evolve over 10 years. When we meet her in the show, she’s 25. She’s a young mom of an eight-year-old boy. They’re incredibly in sync and love each other. And they’re playful and imaginative together. She works two jobs—a nurse and a bartender. Over time, the decisions and the family secrets erode that closeness.

The revelations come through the episodes and the truth that they hide from each other and from themselves. They share similar methods of coping. They use denial as a survival mechanism. I think that is really fascinating and it’s something that they both share. Ultimately, it’s quite a Shakespearean ending for them both and their relationship.

What attracted you to take on this role?

It’s the opportunity to play a deeply complicated character who changes so vastly. She kind of starts with an open and expansive heart. But because of her circumstances in life, she erodes into this paralysed state of fear and is just absolutely frozen in her life.

I was also fascinated by why we stay in relationships that are so deeply unhappy and unsafe. For me, ultimately, it’s the challenge of bringing empathy to a mother who is failing. It’s something that many people can relate to!

What are your key takeaways from playing Candy and working on the series?

I think the idea that we’re all really just doing our best, even if our best is just surviving day to day. I don’t think the show is about violence, but about survival from violence. The more that we embrace and acknowledge the truth about ourselves and our lives, the more we can hope to find the closeness that really makes us feel connected to other people. Ultimately, that’s kind of part of the joy of being alive.

‘The Crowded Room’ is showing on June 9, exclusively on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer below: