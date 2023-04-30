Everything to know about ‘Dr. Romantic’ season 3

After winning hearts for two consecutive seasons, Dr Kim (Han Suk Kyu) is back with his teammates at Doldam Hospital for the third season of SBS’ original medical drama, Dr Romantic.

Directed by Yoo In Shik, the third season is being referred to as a ‘miracle’ by the cast of the series.

The upcoming instalment of the popular South Korean series will premiere on 28 April 2023 at 10:00 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

More about Dr Romantic, season 3

The new season revolves around Dr Kim’s wish to set up a trauma centre at Doldam Hospital. While the new set up helps expand the hospital facilities, it also increases the workload for the doctors. Amid such circumstances, it will be interesting to see the skilled Dr Kim and his team work their way through multiple patients and accident cases.

Sharing his love for the series, Han revealed during a press conference, “If a time I can’t act suddenly comes, I think I will think about Dr. Romantic a lot. I participated in the Dr. Romantic series for about one tenth of my life. I personally think that’s lucky”, as per Soompi.

Cast of Dr Romantic, season 3

Besides the leading actors including Han, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, Kim Min Jae, So Ju Yeon, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Byun Woo Min and Jung Ji Ahn, several new cast members are joining the Dr Romantic team. Among them are Lee Kyung Young, Lee Shin Young and Lee Hong Nae.

Season 3 has a total of 16 episodes and will be broadcasted every Friday and Saturday on SBS for those in South Korea.

For international viewers, the series will be available on Disney+ from 28 April itself.

(Main and featured image: Courtesy DisneyPlusID/Twitter)