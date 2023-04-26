All about ‘The Witcher’ season 3, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt for the last time

Netflix has released the first official teaser and premiere date for The Witcher season 3, which would be the last starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

The teaser dropped on 25 April. It comes a day after Netflix unveiled a poster featuring Geralt, Princess Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg — the three main characters of the series. Freya Allan plays Ciri while Anya Chalotra portrays Yennefer.

Plot details of season 3 are not known, but reports suggest that the trio will travel to island fortress of Aretuza in order to help Ciri unlock her magical powers.

More about The Witcher season 3

Teaser shows Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in danger

The Witcher season 3 official teaser lasts just over a minute. It is entirely centred on Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer.

“Now, for the first time, I understand real fear,” Geralt’s voice echoes as he draws his sword.

The next few flashes show Ciri apparently lost in a maze. She searches for Geralt and Yennefer, calling their names out in desperation. But both Geralt and Yennefer seem to be trapped at different places of the maze.

As the teaser concludes, Geralt cries out “Ciri” in a voice that sounds full of fear as a dangerous entity closes in on her.

When will Netflix release The Witcher season 3?

Alongside the first official teaser, Netflix also revealed the premiere date. The series is set for release in June 2023. But unlike how Netflix usually releases its shows, all episodes will not be out on the same day.

Following the success of Stranger Things’ two-part launch for its season 4, Netflix will be releasing The Witcher season 3 in two batches.

The first batch will consist of episodes 1-5 and will be available for streaming on 29 June. The second will have the final three episodes, 6-8, and will be released on 27 July.

A new poster with the dates was released by Netflix following the teaser.

Henry Cavill’s final performance as Geralt

The Witcher

season 3 is one of the most-anticipated Netflix shows of 2023, especially since it was announced on 29 October last year that Cavill would no longer be playing the iconic character.

Cavill, who played Geralt since the series premiered in December 2019, will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth starting with season 4.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement on Instagram announcing his departure. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”

(Main and Featured images: Netflix Geeked/@NetflixGeeked/Twitter)

