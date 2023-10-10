Review: Nothing’s fair in the Netflix thriller ‘Fair Play’

Can the “My girlfriend became my boss” situation be turned into a nail-biting thriller? Yes it can. Here’s our review of Netflix’s Fair Play.

Erotic thrillers have usually banked on two things to make them sell: murder and sex, perhaps a little more of the latter than the former. A great example is 1992’s Basic Instinct, the film with the most paused scene in history (you can guess which one). It’s these shocking moments that keep films like these in the audience’s memories, but that’s what sets Fair Play apart. This Netflix thriller doesn’t capitalise on the salacious or the macabre, though there’s no shortage of steaminess here, but the plot and the characters are instead the centre of the movie.

Fair Play explores gender norms with a tinge of steaminess and uneasiness. Here’s our review.

The question “What do I do when my girlfriend becomes my boss?” shouldn’t really be a problem for a relationship… well, in an ideal world. Professionally, that’s a different matter altogether, but it’s the situation Luke and Emily are in. They’re both young, both hungry to reach the top, and both madly in love. I cannot stress “madly” enough. They seem to be perfect for each other and Luke is smitten with the beautiful Emily.

That, of course, starts to crumble when Emily is promoted to a position Luke was rumoured to be in the running for. Insecurity starts seeping in for Luke while Emily tries to cope with her new position. But the finance business they’re in is utterly ruthless and, as the film later shows, absolutely filthy. The question now is whether the relationship will survive.

The movie barrels down the unravelling of Emily and Luke’s relationship in a predictable yet still shocking manner, if that’s even possible, which I think is a testament to director and writer Chloe Domont’s script. She masterfully depicts what women have to go through in a male-dominated workplace and the unfortunate consequences they have to face even after they’ve finally succeeded.

But it’s not as clear-cut as it seems. It’s not much of a spoiler to reveal that Luke goes down the typical manly route of acting unbothered but not really, and for a good chunk of the film, it’s easy—and correct, in my opinion—to put the blame solely on him. But Domont also manages to portray the complexity of not just the relationship but of these characters. By the end of the film, not everything is as black-and-white as I thought it would be.

Of course, Domont’s writing wouldn’t have much of an impact if it wasn’t for Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich’s fantastic performances. There’s no doubt that the pair serve as eye candy and ramp up the sex factor to the max, but it’s their portrayal of their characters that shine more than the steamy scenes, which actually aren’t a lot. Ehrenreich plays Luke’s gradual decline and unmasking to a tee while Dynevor fantastically plays a woman who’s trying to navigate her job and her insecure boyfriend. Their chemistry is off the charts—and I don’t mean just in the steamy scenes.

The combination of Domont’s thrilling and complex script and wonderful directing combined with the great performances of its leads make Fair Play one of the best original thrillers to come out in recent times. The sex, the eye candy, and the somewhat confusing financial jargon don’t take away the focus from the story but instead add to it, much like ingredients in a pressure cooker building up until it eventually explodes.

Fair Play is now streaming on Netflix