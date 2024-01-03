Manny Pacquiao set for boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather in 2024

Manny Pacquiao has just announced his return to the boxing ring in a rematch with another legend in the sport, Floyd Mayweather.

Announced inside the ring at a RIZIN Fighting Federation event held during New Year’s Eve at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the PacMan first apologised inside the ring for inactivity after signing with RIZIN in 2023, but then switched things up with the super fight news when RIZIN CEO Sakakibara asked, “Could you please fight against Floyd Mayweather?”

CEO Sakakibara: “Could you please fight against Floyd Mayweather?” Manny Pacquiao: “I’m ready.” 📡 Watch on @FITEtv !🔻https://t.co/eEpfmslhPp pic.twitter.com/gwod6x8wKm — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) December 31, 2023

Simply saying, “I’m ready,” along with “I’m excited for that. Thank you,” while looking at Sakakibara, it appeared as if even Pacquiao wasn’t sure if he was allowed to let the cat out of the bag. Either way, the fight is confirmed for 2024.

It will be nine years since the two have faced off against each other since their legendary bout in 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao lost by unanimous decision in one the highest-grossing pay-per-view events in history at $410 million USD in revenue.

While both boxers are retired, and this will be considered an exhibition match, fans are still interested to see how these two will fare against each other given their age and inactivity in the ring (although they’ve been known to still train). Catch the announcement in the video above.

(Image via RIZIN on X)