facebook
Home > Entertainment > Sports > Manny Pacquiao set for boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather in 2024
Manny Pacquiao set for boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather in 2024
Entertainment
03 Jan 2024 05:20 PM

Manny Pacquiao set for boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather in 2024

Ambrose Leung

Manny Pacquiao has just announced his return to the boxing ring in a rematch with another legend in the sport, Floyd Mayweather.

Announced inside the ring at a RIZIN Fighting Federation event held during New Year’s Eve at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the PacMan first apologised inside the ring for inactivity after signing with RIZIN in 2023, but then switched things up with the super fight news when RIZIN CEO Sakakibara asked, “Could you please fight against Floyd Mayweather?”

Simply saying, “I’m ready,” along with “I’m excited for that. Thank you,” while looking at Sakakibara, it appeared as if even Pacquiao wasn’t sure if he was allowed to let the cat out of the bag. Either way, the fight is confirmed for 2024.

It will be nine years since the two have faced off against each other since their legendary bout in 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Pacquiao lost by unanimous decision in one the highest-grossing pay-per-view events in history at $410 million USD in revenue.

While both boxers are retired, and this will be considered an exhibition match, fans are still interested to see how these two will fare against each other given their age and inactivity in the ring (although they’ve been known to still train). Catch the announcement in the video above.

(Image via RIZIN on X)

Boxing Floyd Mayweather Manny Pacquiao RIZIN
Manny Pacquiao set for boxing rematch with Floyd Mayweather in 2024

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended for you

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.