facebook
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities > G-Dragon tests negative for drug use in hair and fingernails
G-Dragon tests negative for drug use in hair and fingernails
Entertainment
22 Nov 2023 12:36 PM

G-Dragon tests negative for drug use in hair and fingernails

Aaron Chow
Editor

It has been reported that G-Dragon, who’s embroiled in an ongoing investigation pertaining to suspected drug use, has come up negative in both his hair and fingernail tests.

The examinations were conducted by the National Forensic Service which relayed the results to the Incheon Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit. The latest test findings further confirm the negative results of the preliminary reagent test which was conducted during questioning earlier this month. G-Dragon has been cooperative with authorities since the beginning of the investigation and maintained his innocence, issuing a public statement about the incident:

This is Kwon Ji Yong [G-Dragon’s given name]. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc. that was recently revealed in the media. However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations and will participate even more diligently.

Head here for more details regarding the incident and stay tuned for more updates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 권지용(權志龍) (@xxxibgdrgn)

Images: WireImage/Getty Images

G-Dragon
G-Dragon tests negative for drug use in hair and fingernails

Aaron Chow

Editor

aaron.chow@burdaluxury.com

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.