G-Dragon tests negative for drug use in hair and fingernails

It has been reported that G-Dragon, who’s embroiled in an ongoing investigation pertaining to suspected drug use, has come up negative in both his hair and fingernail tests.

The examinations were conducted by the National Forensic Service which relayed the results to the Incheon Police Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit. The latest test findings further confirm the negative results of the preliminary reagent test which was conducted during questioning earlier this month. G-Dragon has been cooperative with authorities since the beginning of the investigation and maintained his innocence, issuing a public statement about the incident:

This is Kwon Ji Yong [G-Dragon’s given name]. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, Etc. that was recently revealed in the media. However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations and will participate even more diligently.

