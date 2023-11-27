Not to be missed by movie connoisseurs — renowned filmmaker Wes Anderson is curating a selection of films for Galerie digital film club.

You can now join a film club with films recommended by Wes Anderson

According to Galerie, “Great cinema is all around us, but in this ever-changing landscape it can be difficult to find when navigating algorithms.” As such, Galerie exists as a digital film club, to recommend films that are perhaps under the radar, or something noteworthy of discussion but may be unavailable in cinemas in some countries. After watching the film, it is encouraged to share your experience with other members and engage in meaningful conversations whether it’s about the messages in the films, or what you find interesting in terms of cinematography.

Now, it has been announced that Wes Anderson will be become one of the co-curators of Galerie, along with many notable figures in the filmmaking industry including Taylor Russell (Bones and All), Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body), Duke Johnson (Anomalisa), and more.

Although his first recommendations are yet to be published, many are looking forward to see what kind of films the world-class auteur has in mind, especially on a platform aimed to shed light on those who are less visible in the filmmaking industry.

Galerie is available as a subscription service for USD 10 per month, promising a new curator per month, and inclusive of in-depth talks and essays accompanying the curated movies.

You can find more information at Galerie.

[Hero and featured image credit: Wes Anderson/IMDb]