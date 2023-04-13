Game Of Thrones prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’ is in the works at HBO

Game Of Thrones fans, rejoice! Looks like we might be getting new binge-worthy content based on the series. Titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the prequel series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg books and is officially in the works at HBO.

A century before @GameofThrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis, A Knight of the #SevenKingdoms: The Hedge Knight has received a straight to series order. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/MRPUke5Upt — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

In 2021, it was reported that the series was in its early stages of development and that the episodes would run for an hour. After House of the Dragon, this new series will be the second Game of Thrones prequel that will make it to the screen.

What will be the storyline of the Game Of Thrones prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’?

Like Game Of Thrones and House Of Dragons, the upcoming prequel series will also be based on fantasy novels by Martin. All three novellas follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk), a hedge knight, and his squire, Egg (who is actually Prince Aegon Targaryen, son of King Maekar Targaryen). So we can expect a plot based on these stories that took place about 90 years before the events of the A Song of Ice and Fire series aka Game Of Thrones and provide insight into the history and lore of the Seven Kingdoms.

The official logline explains: “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Who will be in the cast of the Game Of Thrones prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’?

As of now, nothing has been announced. However, it has been reported that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is written and produced by Martin and Ira Parker. The House of the Dragon co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will serve as the executive producer for the upcoming prequel series.

After House of the Dragon, the upcoming show was one of the many ideas pitched in development at HBO that went through several writers and emerged successful. The network has just started production on the second season of House of the Dragon. And for those who might not know, there is also a Jon Snow spinoff in the works.

When will the Game of Thrones prequel be released?

As of now, no premiere date has been announced, but watch this space for the latest news.

