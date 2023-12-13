E3 gaming conference shuts down for good

E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), once the premier conference in the gaming industry, has announced that it is officially shutting down after more than two decades of dominance.

The event first debuted in 1995, showcasing the best of what video game titans such as Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo had in store. Beyond the announcement, the convention left room for video game antiquities and modern oddities from smaller developers. While in past events, the latest consoles such as the Wii, Xbox 360, and Playstation 3 have been showcased at E3 for the very first time, companies have adapted from the pandemic and are now sticking to a native and digital strategy, holding their own online presentations and reveals which are able to attract the same level of attention.

“We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion,” said ESA president Stanley Pierre-Louis. “We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”

While E3 will no longer be around, the Game Awards 2023 ceremony went ahead at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles last Friday, celebrating the best titles of the year. Head here for more details.

Images: LightRocket/Getty Images