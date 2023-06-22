Giant 3D ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ billboard spotted in Shinjuku

Final Fantasy, the iconic Japanese role-playing game franchise is set to return on June 22 with its 16th edition — Final Fantasy XVI. Anticipation grows for the new series as Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most awaited gaming releases of 2023.

To celebrate Final Fantasy XVI’s release, Square Enix, the Japanese video game company that owns the Final Fantasy franchise unveiled artworks at various subway stations in Japan, and a gigantic 3D video on the infamous Cross Shinjuku Vision digital billboard.

Final Fantasy has long a history standing in the gaming industry, since its first instalment in 1987. The Final Fantasy series has particularly gained popularity among players because of its storyline, realistic characters, visuals, details like full-motion videos (FMVs), and music by Nobuo Uematsu.

To increase players’ excitement about the upcoming release, artwork has appeared on Japan’s busiest subway stations, the Shibuya Station, Osaka’s Umeda Station, and Fukuoka’s Tenjin Station. The murals in the stations are real paintings ordered by Square Enix that were then transferred to be digital. The artwork features six fights between the characters, Phoenix vs. Ifrit, Bahamut vs. Odin, Ifrit vs. Titan, Ramuh vs. Typhon, Ifrit vs. Garuda, and Shiva vs. Titan.

The enormous final fantasy XVI 3D billboard, at Cross Shinjuku Station, previously brought the gigantic calico cat to life in 2021. This time, the powerful 3D video, featuring a battle of Eikons will be broadcasted until July 2nd.

Check out the demo that is available on their website. If you want to find out yourself if Final Fantasy XVI is worth the hype, you can pick a copy up now.

(Images: Square Enix)