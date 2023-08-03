‘Fortnite’ Teases a Crossover with ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Having collaborated with everyone from Balenciaga and Travis Scott to Dragon Ball Z and Marvel, Fortnite‘s metaverse knows no bounds. Its latest trailer now introduces yet another anime crossover with Jujutsu Kaisen.

The trailer sees main protagonists Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Satoru Gojo, and Nobara Kugisaki bursting through a wall, scaring away Banana Man and Fishticks. As usual, players can expect new character skins and accessories inspired by the anime to arrive in the game as part of the Version 25.30 update.

The collaboration comes shortly after the launch of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Below is the official synopsis from Crunchyroll:

The past comes to light when second-year students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are tasked with escorting young Riko Amanai to Master Tengen. But when a non-sorcerer user tries to kill them, their mission to protect the Star Plasma Vessel threatens to turn them into bitter enemies and cement their destinies—one as the world’s strongest sorcerer, and the other its most twisted curse user!

Look for the Jujutsu Kaisen x Fortnite crossover to arrive in the coming weeks.