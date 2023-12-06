Here are 6 main takeaways from the GTA VI trailer

More than a decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games was forced to show its hand, releasing the debut trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI after it leaked online. With allegedly over $2 billion USD of investment dedicated to branding and development, which is by far the highest number for any project in the gaming sector, the game has sky-high expectations as enthusiasts itch for an update.

The 90-second trailer did not disappoint, as we’re given a glimpse of incredible life-like graphics and an assurance of pandemonium as the game takes it back to the Miami-inspired Vice City and beyond. In its post caption, Rockstar introduces GTA VI as the “biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet” and just from the trailer many are speculating that it will be the game of the decade.

We break down the trailer and compile six takeaways from the sixth iteration of the iconic Grand Theft Auto title. Head below for more.

Moments from the trailer are inspired by real-life events captured in Florida

Like every other version of Grand Theft Auto, GTA VI is a satirical take on the U.S. For the trailer, many clips such as a gator found in a family pool, the woman twerking on top of a car, and a joker look-alike appearing in court, are inspired by real-life Florida news stories.

GTA VI features a woman lead character for the first time

A woman named Lucia will be one of GTA 6’s main characters. Her partner is a man, who’s still officially unnamed. In the short trailer they’re seen intimate with one another as well as side by side in an armed robbery, suggesting a Bonnie and Clyde type relationship.

There will be close encounters with alligators

In addition to the alligator seen being dragged out of the pool, we see another busting into a convenience store suggesting they and other animals may well be a regular part of the madness.

There is a social media platform within the game

There is an in-game social media platform resembling Instagram which is expected to play a major role, much like the phone was in past iterations of the game. Social media looks to be part of both offline and online play.

A new set of vehicles join the mix

A big question is what new vehicles will be joining the mix for GTA VI. So far, we’re given a number of clues as Airboats are seen zooming through flamingo-filled swamps, Monster Trucks are seen racing through the mud, and luxury yachts circle the harbour. We also see drones and large cargo ships, although how interactive they will be is up in the air. An extensive list of vehicles spotted so far can be found here.

The game will release in 2025

Last but certainly not least, Rockstar has confirmed a 2025 release date. Look for more details to emerge in the coming year.

Images: Rockstar Games