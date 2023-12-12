Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae and Daniel Wu star in ‘PUBG’ live-action film

KRAFTON’s PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS has officially revealed the tenth map of the game titled RONDO which boasts the largest playable area of any map so far. To reign in the release, PUBG enlists Extraction director Sam Hargrave for an official live-action film starring Tomb Raider actor Daniel Wu and Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-Jae.

Wu assumes the role of Alpha who battles to save his team from elimination while Lee Jung-Jae plays Beta, who seeks to avenge his brother’s death who fell at the hands of the Alpha team. The short film explores the essence of the new map as the two duel in an intense showdown.

Below is an official description of RONDO from PUBG:

“RONDO stands out in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS with its diverse terrain, from serene lakes and bamboo groves in the southwest, to distinct ridges in the northeast. Notable areas like the verdant beauty of Yu Lin village, Tin Long Garden’s waterfall-rich landscape, and Mey Ran’s riverside architecture offer varied strategic options. Jadena City’s skyscrapers and neon-lit streets promise intense urban battles, while the NEOX Factory introduces unique combat scenarios. Additional areas like Rin Jiang, Jao Tin, and the Stadium present their own challenges. The map’s innovative features include destructible bamboo for tactical depth, and an additional starting plane for more landing options. RONDO also introduces the JS9, a 9mm SMG ideal for close combat.”

The RONDO map is now available for PC players and will officially release for console players on 14 December. Celebrating the location, a new Survivor Pass is underway featuring a revamped reward system, Artisan Tokens, Survivor’s Chests, and more. Take a look at the official short film above and head here for more details.

Images: PUBG