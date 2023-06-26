‘Super Mario RPG’ is set to return after 27 years

Exciting news for Super Mario fans and retro gamers because Super Mario RPG is set to return later this year with Nintendo on November 17.

Super Mario, following the storyline of Mario, Bowser, Peach, and other friends’ journey to take down antagonist Smithy and to recover the seven stolen pieces from the Star Road, is finally getting a renewal after 27 years, since the release of the original Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars in 1996.

The video description of the trailer reads “Join Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists and turns.”

Nintendo perfectly creates everything from the isometric perspective, art style, color palettes, and characters, and adds further new adjustments of high-definition graphics, fully animated 3D cutscenes, and a circular percentage meter tied to Action Commands. The composer for Super Mario RPG, Yoko Shimomura who has previously worked on the Mario & Luigi series has teamed up once again for the remake.

In addition to remaking Super Mario RPG, Nintendo has announced Super Mario Bros. Wonder, an upcoming 2D edition game is set to launch on October 20. Nintendo has also announced that there will be special standalone games for Princess Peach and Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon that will be available on Nintendo Switch. The game for Princess Peach and Lugi is expected to be released in 2024, with no further details provided so far.

If you are ready to relive the classic title, check out the pre-order that is available now for $429 HKD.

(Images: Nintendo)