‘Genshin Impact’ collaborates with China’s Sanxingdui Museum

Was a history museum collaborating with a video game included in your 2023 Bingo? No, probably not. But that’s exactly what’s happened with Genshin Impact and Sanxingdui Museum in China.

Genshin Impact has just dropped an animated trailer for its collaborative event with Sichuan’s Sanxingdui Museum. In the trailer, a storyteller paints the picture of Rex Lapis — the god of fictional China-inspired nation Liyue — who stumbles upon the Sanxingdui civilisation in a dream.

Artefacts from Sanxingdui Museum are placed within the animated world of Genshin Impact and the storyteller narrates what the bronze relics depict or how they could have been used. The trailer brings to life what the Sanxingdui civilisation, which has always been shrouded in mystery, could have been like. At the end, one of the game’s most popular characters, Zhongli, muses about how he would like to see the civilisation himself, fading into an aerial view of the museum, enticing viewers to visit. Watch the trailer below.

Aside from the trailer, Genshin Impact is also releasing a web event for players in which they can obtain a special in-game item: a statue of Rex Lapis in the style of the Sanxingdui artefacts. To obtain the item, players must match a description to one of four relics exhibited in the museum, learning about their stories in the process.

While a collaboration between the two might seem surprising, it lines up with Genshin Impact‘s history. Liyue is heavily inspired by Chinese culture, architecture, and legends. Every year, Lunar New Year is celebrated in-game with the Lantern Rite event. There’s a character who’s a Peking Opera performer and sings a song in the style of the theatre genre, as well as an upcoming lion dancer character. Last year, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism awarded the developers, HoYoverse, for its work on promoting Chinese culture.

This partnership is unconventional to many, but it opens up new possibilities on how culture and history can be promoted to the public. Perhaps, we might see similar collaborations in the future.

(Images: Genshin Impact)