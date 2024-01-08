Visit Groundswell, the first in-mall surf spot in Hong Kong

Calling all surfing enthusiasts! At Groundswell, you can now experience the thrill of riding waves while enjoying top-tier Southeast Asian cuisine. Groundswell is Hong Kong’s new premier indoor surf entertainment venue which recently landed at Airside Kowloon on 2 January. There, you can join the community, make new friends, and share the joy of surfing.

Groundswell believes in the transformative power of surfing and flowboarding and is committed to building communities that are passionate about surfing. If you’re new to the water sports, don’t worry. You can book its Surf School here (priced at HK$500) and let well-experienced coaches guide you through the basics. The staff makes an effort to ensure everyone who surfs here feels safe.

Following your session, why not take a break and try some Southeast Asian dishes from Michelin-nominated chefs? At the in-house restaurant, you can enjoy dishes curated by head chef Heri Raharjo, who was recognised for his work as Chef de Cuisine at Potato Head Hong Kong. Reservations can be made here.

Bring your families, colleagues, or friends for an unforgettable experience at Groundswell. Its facility is specially made to cater to different party sizes, fostering group dynamics and provides an ideal fusion of shared experiences, recreation, and friendship. Head over to Airside and join the tribe! It’s all about cool waves and endless summer days.

Groundswell (浪谷)

601, Airside, 2 Concorde Road, Kai Tak, Kowloon

(Images: @groundswellhk/Instagram)