6 unscripted Korean titles to watch on Netflix in 2023

Survival of the fittest, who will end up winning the final prize? Watch as Physical: 100 continues to search for the strongest. Making another comeback, we have Netflix’s favourite Korean dating reality show Singles Inferno Season 3.

The new reality entertainment show Nineteen to Twenty is specially dedicated to teens stepping into another decade by tracking the youthful lives of Gen Z.

24 women compete with one another on an unknown island, testing their limits and survival skills in Siren: Survive the Island. We’ve all seen zombie movies and series, but have you ever tried escaping from them in real life? Zombieverse invites brave participants to complete quests while surviving zombies in Seoul. Last on the list is the Devil’s Plan, where celebrities and influencers are recruited to play a game by the devil.

Six Korean unscripted shows on Netflix coming your way this 2023

Physical:100

All episodes released

Quick recap: One of the potential winners and MMA fighter, Choo Sung Soon, was forced to bow out in third place at the Sisyphean task, being the 98th contestant to be eliminated. Then, the final 5 contestants goes through continuous battles to fight for the crown. After two more quests eliminating three contestants, the last two survivors — Woo Jin-yong and Jung Hae-min continues to compete, pushing their strength, stamina and agility to the limits for a big cash prize reserved only for the last one standing. Who’s the final winner?

Watch the complete series of Physical:100 on Netflix now!

Siren: Survive the Island

Premieres on Q2

A show that screams women power, 24 women equipped with combat power and strategic thinking form six teams according to career groups: Police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, stuntwomen, military women, and athletes. Anticipate exciting plot twists as the teams compete with each other for seven days and six nights, testing their aggressive mind games and tight teamwork in extreme situations.

19/20 (Nineteen to Twenty)

Premieres on Q3

Another reality entertainment show by Single’s Inferno producer Kim Jae Won. A show that tracks the lives of youthful Gen Z as they spend their last week as 19-year-olds creating memories and learning ways to prepare for adulthood. Joined by emcees Kyuhyun, actress Kim Ji-eun and Lee Su-Hyun from AKMU, see how these youngsters spend their last week away from parents and teachers.

Zombieverse

Premieres on Q3

Watching famous Korean hits like Train to Busan, we’ve all imagined what it’ll be like if we’re in a city surrounded by zombies. Tune in as the participants complete quests to survive in Seoul, which has been turned into a Zombie World. Joined by trusty art team from All Of Us Are Dead and the zombie action choreographer from Kingdom, you can anticipate an incredibly realistic zombie world. Guests must complete real-life quests like looking for food, transport and shelter or deciding whether to save a zombie-infected colleague, keeping viewers at the edge.

The Devil’s Plan

Premieres on Q3

Awarding 500 million Korean won to one master of mind games. Celebrities, influencers and recruits of this game begin by following the devil’s suggestion to take off their social masks, revealing their true identity. Produced by the maestro of mystery Jeong Jong-Yeon — the mastermind behind famous reality shows Great Escape and High School Mystery Club — be prepared to watch this jam-packed show filled with plot twists and mysteries.

Singles Inferno S3

Premieres on Q4

One of the hottest unscripted Korean titles on Netflix inviting flirty singles to gather on a deserted island. Participants focus on searching for love to escape to Paradise, a place reserved for couples to go on romantic date nights. Throwing aside each other’s age and jobs, watch as contestants with perfect visuals and physiques focus only on raw emotions on the island. A hot topic in both previous seasons, expect another “fiery” romance with new eye candies from Korea in the upcoming season 3 of Singles Inferno.

