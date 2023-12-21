Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee on what attracted them to Netflix’s ‘Gyeongseong Creature’

A historical drama and a monster genre mashup plus a potential love story? Netflix really went all out with one of their last Korean drama offerings of the year. Gyeongseong Creature is one of the highly-anticipated series for many reasons. One of them is the exciting team-up of Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee. Fans are already calling it a “visual feast” just with the two lead cast.

Set in 1945, Gyeongseong Creature follows the story of lead characters Tae-sang (Park) and Chae-ok (Han). Tae-sang is the owner of the House of Golden Treasures, the largest pawnshop of that time while Chae-ok is a sleuth who tracks down missing people. After an unexpected encounter, the two find themselves inside a mysterious hospital. Now, they must work together to unravel its secrets. The show is set to drop in two parts — first on December 22, 2023 and the next on January 5, 2024.

Ahead of its airing, Lifestyle Asia attended the press conference to hear more about Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature. Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee revealed details about their characters and what it was like working with each other. Keep reading to find out what they have to say!

Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee dive into their characters in Netflix’s Gyeongseong Creature

What attracted you to your role?

Park Seo-joon: Gyeongseong and that historical period fascinated me. The story was also very compelling. Plus, my character, as well as all the other characters, were so intriguing. The creature element added intensity and suspense, and I thought, “That’s a great story for a series.” So, I decided to accept the role.

Han So-hee: I was most drawn to the fact that Chae-ok is a strong, self-reliant character. The project is set at a historical period in time that not many get to experience. I also had fun watching the director’s previous show, Hot Stove League and that sealed the deal.

What were some things you did to get into character?

Park Seo-joon: When you consider Jang Tae-sang’s wealth, business and influence, he is certainly a self-made man of a scale that was rare in those times. That period is marked by so much struggle for survival. And in that context, he is a man who lives by his own rules, a man of strong will, and upright character. But in some scenes, he shows that he has the flexibility to adapt to diverse situations. To me, that’s what makes him so appealing as the story’s protagonist.

I tried to make him witty. As the master of the House of Golden Treasure, he is well-recognised everywhere he goes, looking impeccable at all times. When I first learned of the role, I began researching the period clothing of that time. I thought the confidence he exudes can be shown through his appearance, like his perfectly groomed hair and three-piece suits with wide trousers and exaggerated shoulders.

Han So-hee: As a single-minded person pursuing one goal, she suppresses many emotions underneath her tough facade. It’s those traits that make her truly shine. I tried to depict her as someone who doesn’t lose sight of her mission and purpose. At the same time, I tried to provide balance so that she didn’t seem one-dimensional. For Chae-ok, loving someone is a luxury she cannot afford. It’s not easy for her to open her heart and let Tae-sang in, so I focused on the details of that difficult process.

What was it like working with each other in Gyeongseong Creature?

Park Seo-joon: I watched My Name and thought she was an actor with so much passion for her work and competence to match. I wanted to work with her in the future, and that opportunity presented itself sooner rather than later. And as I expected, she always gave her very best and her work was inspiring. I think we had a great synergy that resulted in many great scenes together.

Han So-hee: There’s quite a bit of tension between our characters, Chae-ok and Tae-sang. Breaking that tension could have easily muddled the balance, but on set, Seo-joon was as grounded as Tae-sang. I could really focus on Chae-ok and look at him through her eyes. We were also constantly running together, which naturally helped us build rapport.

Gyeongseong Creature releases on Netflix on December 22, 2023 (Part 1) and January 5, 2024 (Part 2).

Watch the trailer for Gyeongseong Creature.