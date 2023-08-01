People think the Hangzhou Zoo’s bears are humans wearing costumes

The Hangzhou Zoo is going viral because of a video circulating on social media showing the Sun Bear named Angela standing on her hind legs.

In the video, it is proposed that the bear is not really a bear at all, but rather a zoo employee wearing a costume. From certain angles when the ursid stands up, the folds of fur at the back do give off the impression that its posture is that of a human, but the Zhejiang-based zoo is adamant that all of its animals are real.

Hangzhou Zoo, in Zhejiang, Hangzhou, China had to release a statement to convince people that this bear, a Sun Bear, is an actual Bear and not a human with a costume. pic.twitter.com/oct4oTxBIY — Levandov (@Levandov_1) July 31, 2023

So many netizens are convinced that it is a human in disguise that it has led to the release of an official statement from the zoo. Hoping to debunk the rumours, the zoo issued a statement in the perspective of Angela the Sun Bear, “Some people think I stand like a person… It seems you don’t understand me very well. When it comes to bears, the first thing that comes to mind is a huge figure and astonishing power… But not all bears are behemoths and danger personified.”

The Sun Bear is actually the smallest of the bears, and with its inward-turned front feet and flattened chest, it is easy to see why it could be mistaken for a person in a bear costume when standing up.

Specialists that study the animal have also sided with the zoo in supporting that Angela is, in fact, a real bear.

(Images: Long Zhiyong vis Getty)