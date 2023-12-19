The Harry Potter series will be back at MCL Cinema in January 2024

MCL Cinema recently announced that it will relaunch the entire Harry Potter film series in January 2024 for a limited time. Come and enjoy the magical world of Harry Potter with your best friends.

It’s been almost 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released. Since then, the series has garnered much critical acclaim and become one of the most beloved classics of all time.

This rerelease will be presented in the original English version on the LUXE Super Giant Screen, paired with the revolutionary double-light RealD projection technology and Dolby Atmos panoramic sound system, which will surely bring Harry Potter fans a great nostalgic experience.

Pre-sale Dates, Challenges & Magic Gifts

The Harry Potter series will open for pre-sale to MCL members on 19 December at noon. Others can purchase tickets from 3 p.m. on 28 December. Tickets will be available via the MCL mobile app or website. MCL Cinema will also host a free-for-all marathon in which the winner will win a series of mysterious magical gifts. The half-marathon will feature Episodes 1-4 as the top half of the ensemble, and Episodes 5-7 as the bottom half. Ticket prices for both the first and second sections are HK$320 each.

Fans who buy a Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone film ticket or a Harry Potter half-marathon Episode 1-4 film ticket will receive an exclusive hot stamping collector’s sleeve. Those who collect all the Harry Potter film tickets (Episodes 1-8) and put them on the sleeve will receive a Marathon Graduation Gift.

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 MCL Cinemas (Official)（@mcl_cinemas）分享的貼文

Curious about that gift? Aside from souvenir tickets, there’s a limited-edition clear A3 poster and a glossy classic bribery A3 poster, as well as a Marathon Challenge certificate. Take the challenge and take the posters home!

Don’t worry if you are busy with school, work, or taking care of your kids. You can participate in a single viewing by purchasing tickets and watching each of the 8 episodes in your spare time. The ticket price for each episode is just HK$80.

MCL Cinema x PPS: limited Harry Potter Postcard set

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文 MCL Cinemas (Official)（@mcl_cinemas）分享的貼文

MCL Cinema has also begun collaborating with PPS. Starting from 19 December, if you purchase a ticket of the Harry Potter film series with PPS at MCL Cinema’s website, you will get 10% off and receive a limited edition postcard set (8 pieces).

Whether you believe in magic or not, the wizarding world of Harry Potter, one which people call a dream, contains the collective spirit of countless people in their youth. It’s time to follow that magical dream.

Images: Dave Benett/Getty Images, @mcl_cinemas/Instagram