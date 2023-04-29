Daniel Radcliffe to Emma Watson: What are the ‘Harry Potter’ actors up to now?

“It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live.” It is hard to believe that it has been over two decades since Albus Dumbledore (Richard Harris) said these words in the first film of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001). While the magic is still alive in our heads and Potterheads continue believing it’s real, the cast and crew of the Harry Potter films have long graduated from Hogwarts and travelled far beyond Platform 9 ¾. Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton and others who have played irrefutable parts in the films have made successful acting careers and it is interesting to see where is the cast now.

The eight films based on the seven books by JK Rowling have shaped the childhood of millions across the globe in a way that the actual muggle world seems like a harsh reality without an escape in a flying car. The fact that the final film, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, was released over a decade ago may make Potterheads shout “Accio” to summon a time-travelling portkey.

The Harry Potter franchise has garnered over USD 7.5 billion globally, which makes it the third highest-grossing movie franchise after Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars, mentions US Magazine. It established some of the finest child actors and had an excellent ensemble of veteran actors too, many of whom continue to stay in the limelight.

In 2021, fans saw the grown-up trio — Radcliffe, Watson and Grint — as they visited the long corridors of the school of witchcraft and wizardry to celebrate 20 years of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (it was released as Sorcerer’s Stone in the US). They relived the days of being at a Harry Potter film set while narrating behind-the-scenes incidents and facts.

And now, as a new Harry Potter TV series has been announced by HBO Max with Warner Bros, Rowling’s evergreen classic is set to return in a different way. While a completely new cast is being inducted, it is a good time to see what the previous cast members are up to.

Here is a sneak-peak into the lives of the OG Harry Potter cast members