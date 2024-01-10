Hayao Miyazaki reveals who No Face really is

No Face (Kaonashi) from Studio Ghibli‘s 2001 animated film Spirited Away is one of the more memorable characters introduced in the story.

The animated fantasy film introduces No Face as a transparent entity that is, at first, only capable of moans and grunts. He later begins to take a form and begins creating gold from dirt which leads to the entire bathhouse serving his every command, eventually giving rise to a No Face that’s drunk off power.

No Face is such an interesting character in the way he can take on the personalities of those he swallows, violently terrorise the bathhouse, yet gain the sympathy of viewers after the chaos. While a lot of themes can be derived from the character, no one from Ghibli confirmed what the character was based on or what he represents… that is until a recent tweet from Nippon TV’s Kinyo Roadshow (Nippon TV is a majority shareholder of Studio Ghibli with 42.3% voting rights).

The tweet on Hayao Miyazaki’s comments on No Face is translated to “Who exactly is No Face? Director Hayao Miyazaki says, ‘There are many people like No Face in our midst…it’s the type of person who wants to latch on to others but doesn’t have a sense of themselves. They are everywhere.’ No Face exists without a sense of self and changes depending on the things and people it encounters.”

The info was met with a lot of netizens professing that they all knew of a real-life “No Face” in their lives, using wealth and gifts (gold) to gain friends or power before eventually going on an ego trip. Even the parts about No Face adopting other personas to be liked, or consuming them, were all too real for a few responders online. In the end, those No Faces just need to find out who they are and break free from their insecurities. There was also a surprising number who even identified as No Face after some self-reflection.

Either way, this tidbit is quite interesting considering the film is nearly 23 years old and a character like No Face is all too real in today’s social landscape.

(Images: Studio Ghibli)