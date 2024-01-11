10 Hayao Miyazaki classics return to MCL Cinemas later this month

Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli co-founder and master of animation, and his top 10 classic animated films, including Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, The Witch’s House, Howl’s Moving Castle, and more, will return to Hong Kong’s three MCL cinemas from 19 January. Revisit the wonderful world of animated fairy tales with your friends.

10 Original Masterpieces

Recently, Hayao Miyazaki’s new film The Boy and the Heron won “Best Motion Picture-Animated” at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, marking the first time a Japanese and foreign language animation was awarded. To celebrate, K11 Art House, Festival Grand Cinema, and MCL Cinemas Telford will be re-releasing the 10 classics on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 19th January.

The 10 classics that will be playing include: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Porco Rosso, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo On The Cliff by The Sea and The Wind Rises. As a treat, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Castle in the Sky, and Ponyo On The Cliff will debut in digitally restored versions to perfectly showcase Hayao Miyazaki’s hand-drawn style of animation.

About Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki is a renowned Japanese animator, director, and mega artist who has left an indelible mark on the memories of countless individuals since childhood. As one of the central figures behind Studio Ghibli, a highly acclaimed Japanese animation studio, he has crafted and helmed eleven distinctive full-length animations since the 1980s that seamlessly blend reality with fantasy. These endearing, courageous, and vibrant characters continue to captivate audiences and resonate deeply with adults even today. Despite announcing his retirement multiple times in the past, Miyazaki surprised fans by resurfacing in 2016 after declaring his seventh retirement in September 2013.

The tickets are available at the K11 Art House website, Festival Grand Cinema, and MCL Cinemas Telford, as well as on the MCL mobile app. See here for detailed showtimes and locations of each film.

