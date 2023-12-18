Hideo Kojima announces ‘Death Stranding’ film with A24

Hideo Kojima has just announced that there is a film adaptation of Death Stranding in the works, and it is being created with none other than A24.

Known for his love of film (his X profile reads: “Game Creator: 70% of my body is made of movies.”), Kojima and his company Kojima Productions released Death Stranding in 2020, where it was the recipient of numerous game awards. The game is also known for having an outstanding cast featuring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker.

Death Stranding follows Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) of the BRIDGES courier company as he attempts to deliver supplies to isolated colonies in an apocalyptic United States. While delivering goods, he also reconnects the areas of the United States via a wireless communications network. Players must navigate the challenging terrain while facing a host of threats like “Beached Things” (“BTs”) and rogue porters.

Said not to just be a direct translation of the game, Kojima announced the project on X:

A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.

Combining his mind-bending approach to storytelling with A24’s proven lens, this cinematic take on Death Stranding is guaranteed to be an interesting watch.

(Image: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC)