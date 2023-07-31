facebook
Hideo Kojima teases collaboration with Ma Dong-Seok
Entertainment
31 Jul 2023 11:20 AM

Hideo Kojima teases collaboration with Ma Dong-Seok

Aaron Chow
Editor

Ma Dong-Seok was seen visiting the studio of legendary game developer Hideo Kojima for a second time, suggesting a potential partnership between the two.

Posing next to a life-like replica of one of Kojima’s humanoid Ludens beings, it’s speculated that Ma Dong-Seok, who’s famous for his roles in movies such as Train to Busan and Eternals, will be appearing in Death Stranding 2. In the photos, Ma-Dong-Seok is seen wearing a T-shirt promoting his film The Roundup: No Way Out. He’s also seen sitting in a circle of cameras, presumably getting his face scanned to produce a digital likeness.

Other actors which recently visited the studio include Nicolas Cage in June while the personalities confirmed for Death Stranding 2 include Elle Fanning, Norman Reedus, and Léa Seydoux.

Take a look at more images from the studio visit below.

Hideo Kojima Ma Dong-seok Kojima Productions
Hideo Kojima teases collaboration with Ma Dong-Seok

Aaron Chow

Editor

aaron.chow@burdaluxury.com

