‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and 10 other highest-grossing movies of 2023 so far

It has been a very exciting 2023 for the theatres if box-office results of the highest-grossing movies are to go by.

As many as 12 films have crossed the USD 400 million mark, of which eight have grossed over USD 500 million. Two hits, Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, are now on the list of billion-dollar global box-office earners.

Both franchise favourites and path-breaking movies have laughed all the way to the bank, the latter mainly capitalising on the tastes of a progressive society, which wants to see movies reflect real-world diversity while presenting outstanding stories on the big screen.

There is no greater example of the positive change in audiences’ perception of cinema than Barbie, helmed brilliantly by director Greta Gerwig.

The film deserves a special mention. It is not just the highest-grossing movie of 2023 but also a milestone in cinematic history for the multiple records it has set especially in box office openings and hauls both domestically (in the US) and worldwide.

But its most significant milestone is an achievement for Gerwig. Barbie is the first and so far the only film by a solo female director to have earned USD 1 billion at the worldwide box office. Only 28 billion-dollar-grossing Hollywood movies have a solo director, all men. Jennifer Lee and Anna Boden are the only other female directors to have helmed billion-dollar Hollywood movies, but they were co-directors of their respective projects — the Frozen franchise and Captain Marvel (2019).

While Barbie is the record-breaker of this year, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the world’s most successful film franchise, has had a mixed run so far with one movie faltering and another performing to its expectations. But in what looks like a great year for animators, three of the top 10 films, including the record-shattering The Super Mario Bros. Movie, are animations.

Here are the top movies according to their global box-office collections