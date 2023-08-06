20 highest-rated Prime Video shows on IMDb

A cold open for the books. @fleabag pic.twitter.com/BmeiQygGTO
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 27, 2022
Which are some of the highest-rated Prime Video series on IMDb?
From detective shows like Sherlock to serial-killer dramas like Dexter, from Emmy-winning fare like Mad Men to dark comedies like Shameless and Fleabag, from documentary series like Clarkson’s Farm to motoring series like The Grand Motor, there is something in store for everyone in Prime Video’s diverse catalogue.
So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and stream any (or many!) of these highest-rated shows and you are bound to be entertained for hours. Don’t forget to keep the popcorn handy.
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /20
Based on the world’s most famous detective, Sherlock aired its first episode in 2010. Offering a modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s popular stories, the series stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, with Martin Freeman playing Dr John Watson. The series consists of four seasons and a 2016 special, with each season comprising three 90-minute episodes. It has been praised for its writing, acting and direction, and is widely regarded as being one of the best adaptations of Sherlock Holmes.
IMDb Synopsis: A modern update finds the famous sleuth and his doctor partner solving crime in 21st-century London.
Creators: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Una Stubbs
IMDb rating: 9.1
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/ Sherlock)
2 /20
Based on the British series of the same name, The Office (US) aired from 2005 to 2013 and helped popularise mockumentary comedies. While shows like Parks and Recreation, Modern Family and Abbott Elementary have popularised mockumentaries, they stand on the shoulders of The Office.
This series follows the everyday lives of employees working at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Given its mockumentary format, the characters often hilariously break the fourth wall to speak to the audience. The series stars Steve Carell as the inappropriate boss Michael Scott, along with an ensemble cast featuring John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, and many others. The Office (US) is widely regarded as being one of the most successful television comedies of all time and has won numerous awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.
IMDb Synopsis: A mockumentary on a group of typical office workers, where the workday consists of ego clashes, inappropriate behaviour and tedium.
Creators: Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Greg Daniels
Cast: Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson
IMDb rating: 9.0
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/ The Office)
3 /20
Third on the list is Clarkson’s Farm, a British television series starring Jeremy Clarkson, a well-known television presenter and journalist. The show follows Clarkson as he focuses on running a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside. A documentary series, it highlights the challenges of farming, including the changing weather, dealing with animal welfare and managing finances. The show has been praised for its informative content and portrayal of the realities of farming.
IMDb Synopsis: Follow Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the countryside
Cast: Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Charlie Ireland
IMDb rating: 9
(Image: Courtesy Prime Video/ Clarkson’s Farm)
4 /20
Panchayat is an Indian dramedy that first premiered on Prime Video in 2020. The show follows the story of Abhishek Tripathi (wonderfully played by Jitendra Kumar), a young man from Delhi who takes up a government job as a secretary of a Panchayat office in Phulera, a remote village in Uttar Pradesh. The series revolves around Abhishek’s experiences in the village and his interactions with the village Pradhan Brij Bhushan Dubey, played by Yadav. The show received critical acclaim for its portrayal of rural life in India and for its humorous take on the challenges faced by youngsters from urban cities trying to adapt to village life.
IMDb Synopsis: A comedy-drama, which captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who for lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh.
Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Chandan Roy
IMDb rating: 8.9
(Image: Courtesy Prime Video/ Panchayat)
5 /20
Yellowstone follows the story of the Dutton family which owns the largest contiguous ranch in Montana, United States. The show’s ensemble cast is led by Kevin Costner who plays John Dutton, the patriarch of the family and owner of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The series explores the conflicts and struggles of the family as they fight to protect their land from developers, Native American tribes and other outside forces.
IMDb Synopsis: A ranching family in Montana faces off against others encroaching on their land.
Creators: Taylor Sheridan, John Linson
Cast: Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/ Yellowstone)
6 /20
Having first premiered in 2019, The Boys is one of Prime Video’s most popular shows. It’s certainly contributed to the most memes and GIFs on the internet, thanks to Homelander.
Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes exist and are idolised by the public, while secretly being corrupt and selfish. Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, is the leader of the group of vigilantes known as ‘The Boys’ who want to expose and take down the corrupt superheroes.
IMDb Synopsis: A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.
Creator: Eric Kripke
Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/The Boys)
7 /20
On air from 2004 to 2012, House is a medical drama that follows the life of Dr. Gregory House, played by Hugh Laurie, a brilliant diagnostic who leads a team of doctors at Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital. Throughout the series, the medical genius and his team tackle complex cases that are difficult to diagnose and treat. The show also explores House’s personal life, his struggles with chronic pain and addiction, as well as his relationships with his colleagues, friends and romantic interests. The show went on to earn multiple Emmy wins and nominations as well as two Golden Globes for Laurie.
IMDb Synopsis: An antisocial maverick doctor who specializes in diagnostic medicine does whatever it takes to solve puzzling cases that come his way using his crack team of doctors and his wits.
Creator: David Shore
Cast: Hugh Laurie, Omar Epps, Robert Sean Leonard
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/ House)
8 /20
One of the highest-rated Prime Video shows on IMDb, Mad Men is a period drama that is set in the 1960s. The series follows the professional and personal lives of the employees of the Sterling Cooper advertising agency, with a focus on the life of the agency’s creative director, Don Draper. Given the time period, it shows its characters dealing with issues such as sexism, racism, homophobia and the changing social and cultural landscape of the mid-20th century. The show was applauded for its engrossing writing, brilliant performances, and attention to detail in recreating the look and feel of the era it was depicting. It has also won multiple awards, including 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes.
IMDb Synopsis: A drama about one of New York’s most prestigious ad agencies at the beginning of the 1960s, focusing on one of the firm’s most mysterious but extremely talented ad executives, Donald Draper.
Creator: Matthew Weiner
Cast: Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: IMDb/Mad Men)
9 /20
Ninth on the list is Dexter, which aired from 2006 to 2013. The series follows Dexter Morgan (played by Michael C. Hall), a forensic analyst working for the Miami Metro Police Department. Unbeknownst to his colleagues, Dexter is a serial killer who targets other murderers who have escaped justice. While its finale was extremely polarising, the series has been appreciated for its dark and complex storylines and for Michael C. Hall’s impressive performance.
IMDb Synopsis: He’s smart. He’s lovable. He’s Dexter Morgan, America’s favourite serial killer, who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them.
Creator: James Manos Jr.
Cast: Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, David Zayas
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/Dexter)
10 /20
Downton Abbey follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants in the early 20th century. It is set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey and covers the years 1912 to 1927, depicting important historical events such as World War I, the Spanish flu, and the downfall of the British aristocracy.
The main characters include the Earl and Countess of Grantham, their three daughters, and the household staff including Mr Carson and the head housekeeper Mrs Hughes. The show also featured Maggie Smith essaying the fan-favourite role of the Dowager Countess of Grantham, with her snarky quips becoming iconic. Critically acclaimed, the show bagged 15 Primetime Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes during its run.
IMDb Synopsis: A chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early twentieth century.
Creator: Julian Fellowes
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: IMDb/Downton Abbey)
11 /20
Invincible is an adult animated superhero series based on the comic books of the same name by Robert Kirkman, who is also the creator of The Walking Dead. The story follows Mark Grayson, a teenager who discovers that his father, Nolan Grayson, is actually Omni-Man, the world’s most powerful superhero. After he starts developing powers of his own, Nolan begins training with his father to become the superhero known as Invincible. The show’s storyline explores complex themes of family, identity, power and morality and has been appreciated for its engaging characters, mature storytelling and incredible animation.
IMDb Synopsis: An adult animated series based on the Skybound/Image comic about a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet.
Creators: Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker
Cast: Steven Yeun, JK Simmons, Sandra Oh
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy Prime Video/ Invincible)
12 /20
Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs Masel follows the life of Midge Maisel, a housewife in the 1950s who discovers a talent for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her. The series has been praised for its writing, strong performances, and capturing the spirit of the 1950s. It also went on to win several awards, including multiple Emmys and has been appreciated for its feminist themes and for depicting the struggles faced by women in the entertainment industry.
IMDb Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy. Could this be her calling?
Creators: Amy Sherman-Palladino
Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy Prime Video/ The Marvelous Mrs. Masel)
13 /20
Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag has become a pop-culture phenomenon. The show follows the character of Fleabag, a young woman living in London, as she deals with various personal and family issues, including the death of her best friend, a strained relationship with her father, and her own struggles with relationships and sexuality. Season 2 also introduced us to the ‘Hot Preist’ and the world has never been the same again.
With fans around the world, the show was a massive success for Prime Video and even went on to sweep the 2019 Emmy awards. The show’s series finale is also considered by many to be one of the greatest episodes of television, with an ending that still breaks most of our hearts. Well, something tells us our love for this show will never “pass”.
IMDb Synopsis: A comedy series adapted from the award-winning play about a young woman trying to cope with life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy.
Creator: Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Cast: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy Prime Video/ Fleabag)
14 /20
The Family Man is an Indian web television series about a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari (a wonderful Major Bajpayee), working for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The show focuses on Srikant trying to balance his work and family life, all the while foiling the plans of terrorists against his country. The show has received praise for its well-written storylines, strong performances and the way it has tackled various social and political issues in India. It has also been noted for its realistic portrayal of the life of an intelligence officer and its depiction of the challenges faced by middle-class families in modern India.
IMDb Synopsis: A working man from the National Investigation Agency tries to protect the nation from terrorism, but he also needs to keep his family safe from his secret job.
Creators: Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyamani
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/ The Family Man)
15 /20
A follow-up to the popular British television series Top Gear, The Grand Tour is another similar British motoring series created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman. The three hosts travel to different locations around the world to test and review cars and take part in various challenges and stunts. The series has been praised for its impressive locations, unique challenges and camaraderie between the three hosts. If you are into everything related to cars, this should be the next show on your binge list.
IMDb Synopsis: Jeremy, Richard and James embark on an adventure across the globe, driving new and exciting automobiles from manufacturers all over the world.
Cast: Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May
16 /20
Created by Nikhil Advani, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is based on the tragic 2008 Mumbai attacks that took place on November 26, 2008. Here, the series follows a fictionalized retelling of the terrorist attack at various locations in Mumbai, including the famous Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. This particular series showcases the lives of various medical professionals working at a fictional hospital, dealing with the aftermath of the attacks and trying to save as many lives as possible. A realistic portrayal of the Mumbai attacks and strong performances from a talented ensemble cast bring depth to the show.
IMDb Synopsis: Set during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, it follows the staff of Bombay General Hospital and their travails during the fateful night of November 26, 2008.
Creator: Nikkhil Advani
Cast: Kokona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Mrunmayee Deshpande
IMDb rating: 8.7
(Image: Courtesy Prime Video/ Mumbai Diaries 26/11)
17 /20
Based on the British series of the same name, Shameless (US) ran for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021. The series is set in Chicago and follows the dysfunctional Gallagher family, led by its patriarch Frank Gallagher. It features an ensemble cast led by actors like William Macy, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White and Cameron Monaghan. It has been praised for its dark humour, for tackling social issues like addiction, and for portraying the reality of American poverty. The relationship between Ian and Mickey was also lauded for its non-stereotypical portrayal of a gay couple. The show’s ability to balance serious subject matter with comedy was noteworthy, as was its unique portrayal of a non-traditional family.
IMDb Synopsis: A scrappy, feisty, fiercely loyal Chicago family makes no apologies.
Creators: Paul Abbott and John Wells
Cast: William Macy, Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White
IMDb rating: 8.6
(Image: Courtesy Prime Video/ Shameless)
18 /20
Like The Office, Parks and Recreation is a mockumentary as well. Set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, the show follows the lives of the employees of the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, led by Leslie Knope. It has been lauded for its positive and optimistic tone, strong ensemble cast (led by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman), ability to balance humour with heartwarming moments and depiction of local government with a satirical take. A critical and commercial success, the show has bagged multiple awards, including a Golden Globe.
IMDb Synopsis: The absurd antics of an Indiana town’s public officials as they pursue sundry projects to make their city a better place.
Creators: Greg Daniels and Michael Schur
Cast: Amy Poehler, Jim O’Heir, Nick Offerman
IMDb rating: 8.6
(Image: Courtesy Prime Video/ Park and Recreation)
19 /20
Who doesn’t know about Mr Bean? This classic British television series was created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis. Atkinson also played the titular character in the show, which premiered in 1990 and ran for five seasons until 1995. The plot showcases Mr Bean, a bumbling and eccentric man who gets into comedic situations. Known for its visual humour and minimal use of dialogue, the show relies on Atkinson’s physical comedy and facial expressions to tell the story.
IMDb Synopsis: Bumbling, childlike Mr. Bean has trouble completing the simplest of day-to-day tasks, but his perseverance and resourcefulness frequently allow him to find ingenious ways around problems.
Creators: Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis
Cast: Rowan Atkinson, Matilda Ziegler, Robin Driscoll
IMDb rating: 8.6
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/Mr Bean)
20 /20
Created by Simon Pegg and Jessica Hynes, Spaced is a British sitcom that starred Pegg and Hynes as Tim and Daisy, two strangers who pretend to be a couple in order to rent a flat together in London. The sitcom is known for its pop culture references and frequent use of visual gags and quick cuts. It has also been praised for its witty writing and creative storytelling, as well as its portrayal of the lives of young adults living in the city.
IMDb Synopsis: Friends Tim and Daisy, 20-something North Londoners with uncertain futures, must pretend to be a couple to live in the only apartment they can afford.
Creators: Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes and Julia Deakin
Cast: Simon Pegg, Jessica Hynes, Julia Deakin
IMDb rating: 8.6
(Image: Courtesy IMDb/Spaced)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The highest rated Prime Video shows on IMDb include Sherlock, The Office and Clarkson's Farm.
Answer: As of February 2023, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the most-watched series on Prime Video.
Answer: Currently trending Prime Video series include The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Farzi.
Answer: The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the Indian series Mirzapur are some of the most popular series on Prime Video.