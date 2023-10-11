facebook
Home > Entertainment > Thai video game ‘Home Sweet Home’ is getting a film adaptation
Thai video game ‘Home Sweet Home’ is getting a film adaptation
Entertainment
11 Oct 2023 02:51 PM

Thai video game ‘Home Sweet Home’ is getting a film adaptation

Eric E. Surbano

Variety has reported that the Thai horror video game Home Sweet Home is being made into a movie, and it’s going to be filmed right here in Bangkok. 

If there’s one thing Thailand does right, it’s horror. Films like Shutter have become part of the horror hall of fame, so much so that Hollywood decided to do a remake, even though it didn’t really turn out great. Back in 2017, local developer Yggdrazil Group released Home Sweet Home, and attempted this time to make Thai horror known in video games. The game was a hit and received generally favourable reviews. Now, years later, Home Sweet Home is going to be made into a film.

Home Sweet Home, a popular Thai horror game, is getting a movie

Image credit: Home Sweet Home wesbite

Variety reported a few days ago that German directors Alexander Kiesl and Steffen Hacker have been tapped to direct the film adaptation of the video game, which is going to be titled Home Sweet Home Rebirth. According to the article, the story of the film is going to deviate slightly from the game. The synopsis outlined by Variety tells of a cop who, after attempting to stop a shooter, is sent into an alternate realm where he must help stop an occultist from opening the gates of hell. 

The 2017 video game, however, puts the player in control of everyday man Tim, who’s being haunted by an otherworldly entity. What’s real and what’s not seems to be a blur, and he’s also looking for his wife who has gone seriously missing.

The game incorporated Thai supernatural folklore, and it seems that’s also going to be the case with the movie since it’s going to be shot in Bangkok “this fall”, according to the article. The addition of the word Rebirth may signal that this could be a sequel or prequel of sorts to the game though that’s yet to be revealed.

Additional details about the film should be revealed over the next couple of months so keep your eyes peeled. 

[Hero image: Home Sweet Home website]

Thailand Video Game movie Horror
Thai video game ‘Home Sweet Home’ is getting a film adaptation

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.