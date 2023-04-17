Hong Kong Film Awards 2023: Here is the full list of winners

The winners of the Hong Kong Film Awards are in. Seen as the city’s answer to the Oscars, the awards show recognises the achievements of Hong Kong films in directing, acting, screenwriting, and cinematography.

The ceremony took place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui with a star-studded attendance. This year, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh made an appearance on the red carpet. She also presented the Best New Performer award to Sahal Zaman, the first Hong Kong actor of South Asian descent to win the prize.

‘To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self’ wins Best Film

The Sparring Partner led the nominations with 16 nods. In the end, it was able to take home two awards: Best Film Editing and Best New Director. Meanwhile, the controversial documentary To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self, took home the top prize.

In the acting categories, Sammi Cheng received Best Actress while Sean Lau was crowned Best Actor. See the full list of winners below.

Full list of Hong Kong Film Awards winners

Best Film

Winner: To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self

The Sparring Partner

Warriors of the Future

Detective vs. Sleuths

The Narrow Road

Best Director

Winner: Wai Ka Fai (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Ho Cheuk Tin (The Sparring Partner)

Lam Sum (The Narrow Road)

Mabel Cheung, William Kwok (To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self)

Sunny Chan (Table for Six)

Best Screenplay

Winner: Wai Ka Fai, Ryker Chan, Mak Tin Shu (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Frankie Tam Kwong Yuen, Oliver Yip, Thomas Leung (The Sparring Partner)

Lau Kok Rui (The Sunny Side of the Street)

Fean Chung Chu Fung (The Narrow Road)

Sunny Chan (Table for Six)

Best Actor

Winner: Sean Lau (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Mak Pui Tung (The Sparring Partner)

Yeung Wai Lun (The Sparring Partner)

Anthony Wong (The Sunny Side of the Street)

Louis Cheung Kai Chung (The Narrow Road)

Best Actress

Winner: Sammi Cheng (Lost Love)

Louisa So (The Sparring Partner)

Teresa Mo (Mama’s Affair)

Angela Yuen (The Narrow Road)

Sylvia Chang (A Light Never Goes Out)

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Michael Hui (Where the Wind Blows)

Jan Lamb (The Sparring Partner)

Law Wing Cheong (Mama’s Affair)

Louis Cheung Kai Chung (Table for Six)

Peter Chan Charm Man (Table for Six)

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Ivana Wong (Table for Six)

Harriet Yeung (The Sparring Partner)

Patra Au (The Narrow Road)

Lin Min Chen (Table for Six)

Jennifer Yu (Far Far Away)

Best New Performer

Winner: Sahal Zaman (The Sunny Side of the Street)

Jer Lau (Mama’s Affair)

Edan Lui (Hong Kong Family)

Henick Chou (A Light Never Goes Out)

Edan Lui (Chilli Laugh Story)

Best Cinematography

Winner: Cheng Siu Keung (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Leung Yau Cheong (The Sparring Partner)

Ng King Ming (Warriors of Future)

Chin Ting Chang, Meng Qing, Tsui Siu Kong (Where the Wind Blows)

Meteor Cheung Yu Hon (The Narrow Road)

Best Film Editing

Winner: J.Him Lee, Zhang Zhao, Jojo Shek (The Sparring Partner)

Wong Hoi, Kenny Luk (Warriors of Future)

David Richardson, Allen Leung (Detective vs. Sleuths)

William Kwok, Nose Chan (To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self)

Cheung Ka Fai, Cheng Wai Lun (Table for Six)

Best Art Direction

Winner: Andrew Wong, Bill Lui (Where the Wind Blows)

Ida Mak (The Sparring Partner)

Alex Mok, Lam Wai Kin (Warriors of Future)

Jean Tsoi (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Irving Cheung, Leung Tsz Yin (Table for Six)

Best Costume and Makeup Design

Winner: Dora Ng, Petra Kwok (Where the Wind Blows)

Cheung Siu Hong (Warriors of Future)

Man Lim Chung, Kwok In Wai Vann (Lost Love)

Stanley Cheung, Pat Tang (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Bonnie Ho (The Narrow Road)

Best Action Choreography

Winner: Jack Wong Wai Leung (Warriors of Future)

Sammo Hung, Jimmy Hung, Yuen Wo Ping (Septet: The Story of Hong Kong)

Lin Feng, Stephen Tung Wai (The Battle at Lake Changjin II)

Wong Chi Man (Where the Wind Blows)

Wong Wai Leung (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Best Original Film Score

Winner: Wong Hin Yan (The Narrow Road)

Sara Fung Chi Han (The Sparring Partner)

Chan Kwong Wing (Warriors of Future)

Ding Ke, Sara Fung Chi Han (Where the Wind Blows)

Alan Wong Ngai Lun, Janet Yung Wai Yung (Table for Six)

Best Original Film Song

Winner: Live a Life (Lost Love), composed by Hans Wing

Lyrics by Lin Ruo Ning, Performed by Sammi Cheng

Twisted Fate (The Sparring Partner), composed by Sara Fung Chi Han, Kenny Wong

Lyrics by Morgan Cheung, Performed by Hung Ka Ho

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (Warriors of Future), composed by Chan Kwong Wing

Lyrics by Oscar, Performed by Ansonbean, Winka@Collar

Forever (Mama’s Affair), composed by Alan Wong Ngai Lun, Janet Yung Wai Ying

Lyrics by Chan Wing Him, Performed by Keung To

HateLoveHateLoveYou (Table for Six), composed by Ivana Wong

Lyrics by Sunny Chan, Performed by Ivana Wong

Best Sound Design

Winner: Nopawat Likitwong, Stan Yau, Sarunyu Nurnsai, Dhanarat Dhitirojana (Warriors of Future)

Tu Duu Cnih, Chiang Yi Chen (The Sparring Partner)

Steve Burgess, Wang Danrong, Yin Jie (The Battle at Lake Changjin II)

Tuu Duu Cnih, Wu Shu Yao (Where the Wind Blows)

Thomas Cheng, Vincent Tam, Chill Yang (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Chas Chau Chi Shing, Leung Wai Kit, Kwok Tai, Law May (Warriors of Future)

Shigeharu Tomotoshi (The Sparring Partner)

Tsui Hark, Dennis Yeung, Wang Lei (The Battle at Lake Changjin II)

Shigeharu Tomotoshi (Where the Wind Blows)

Don Ma, Chan Wah, Specta Wong, Jacky Chung (Detective vs. Sleuths)

Best New Director

Winner: Ho Cheuk Tin (The Sparring Partner)

Lau Kok Rui (The Sunny Side of the Street)

Ng Yuen Fai (Warriors of Future)

Lam Sum (The Narrow Road)

Sunny Chan (Table for Six)

Best Asian Chinese Language Film

Winner: In Search of Lost Time

Goddamned Asura

Moon Man

Lifetime Achievement: Bowie Wu Fung

(This article was originally published on February 9, 2023 and was updated on April 17, 2023.)

