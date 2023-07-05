Hugh Grant announces he is a ‘rabid Blink’ after attending BLACKPINK’s London concert

Notting Hill heart throb Hugh Grant is officially a Blink. The British actor called himself a Blink after seeing BLACKPINK perform at the BST Hyde Park Festival over the weekend. Read on and welcome yet another celebrity to the Blink community.

Hugh Grant officially joins the Blink club

After making history as the first K-Pop band to headline one of the most iconic music festivals in the world, the BST Hyde Park 2023 in London last weekend, BLACKPINK continues to be a centre of attention. The girls sang and danced to their hits, such as ‘Ddu du Ddu du’ and ‘Shut Down.’ As always, they looked fabulous in their costumes and their performance captured the internet. However, it also surprisingly welcomed a new unexpected Blink, too.

British actor Hugh Grant was in the crowd at the festival watching the performances by BLACKPINK with his children, and later tweeted that he was grateful to be there and said he is now a “rabid Blink.” The internet went wild, seemingly uniting two normally quite distinct fan bases.

Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 3, 2023

Whilst there was plenty of hype across social media platforms following Hugh Grant’s Tweet, it does not come as a total shocker. BLACKPINK is widely known for their energetic performances that impress audiences of all ages. Likewise, it is not the first time that BLACKPINK has received attention from celebrities— Justin Bieber, DJ Snake, and even Will Smith have become known fans of BLACKPINK as well.

Overall, it is undeniable that Hugh Grant really has become a beginner Blink. For your entertainment, take a look at him in BLACKPINK’s official merch below.

[Hero Image Credit: BLACKPINK/Facebook]