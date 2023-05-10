‘I Not Stupid 3’: Everything we know about the upcoming sequel

We are getting a sequel to I Not Stupid! The popular movie franchise is now expanding with its third instalment being officially in the works. Dubbed I Not Stupid 3, Jack Neo will be writing and directing the upcoming movie, just like the previous two entries.

Now here’s the most exciting part – you can actually be part of the film! The director, along with the production company MM2 Entertainment, has announced casting calls on various social media platforms for roles in I Not Stupid 3.

What will be the plot of ‘I Not Stupid 3’?

The first film in the franchise, I Not Stupid, first hit theatres in 2002 and explored the lives of three primary school students – Terry Khoo, Liu Kok Pin and Ang Boon Hock – and their families as they navigate the challenges and pressures of the Singaporean education system. The film highlights the competitive and stressful environment in Singaporean schools as well as the impact it has on families and society at large. It also touched on themes such as social inequality, family dynamics and the importance of communication and understanding.

After the success of the original film, Neo released a sequel in 2006 titled I Not Stupid Too. Just like the previous movie, the sequel also followed the lives of three characters – Tom, Jerry, and Chengcai – and their families as they too navigated the challenges of the Singaporean education system.

We can expect Neo to experiment with a familiar storyline for I Not Stupid 3. In a press statement, he explains, “If parents focus only on their children’s academic achievements, they will neglect their other talents. Children are never stupid and, hopefully, through the learning process of the four children in this new movie, parents can learn to connect better with their children and allow them to grow into the best versions of themselves.”

How can you score an acting role in ‘I Not Stupid 3’?

If you wish to act in I Not Stupid 3, you’d be pleased to know that production is holding open auditions. The casting calls are looking for actors between the ages of eight and fourteen to play the students and those in their mid-30s to 50s to play the mothers.

To audition, interested individuals must record a one-minute video of themselves either performing a scenario of their choice or selecting a scene from the provided prompts such as a student consoling a friend who failed an exam or a mother who always gives in to her child’s demands.

The audition video can be uploaded on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook or TikTok. Don’t forget to tag the official handles of @Jteam and @mm2Singapore.

Check out the following post for more instructions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mm2 Entertainment Singapore (@mm2singapore)

When will ‘I Not Stupid 3’ release?

As of now, nothing has been revealed about I Not Stupid 3’s release date. Right now, the film is in pre-production with the casting process currently underway.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/I Not Stupid and I Not Stupid Too)