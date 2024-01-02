IMDb’s “In Memoriam” reminds of the artists we lost in 2023

IMDb, the Internet Movie Database, has just released its annual “In Memoriam.”

Looking back at the year that was 2023, IMDb created its yearly clip to pay its respects to the great artists who passed away last year.

Touching on names that have inspired a generation, the video starts off with the late Sir Michael John Gambon who played Dumbledore following the passing of Richard Harris after the second Harry Potter film. The video pays homage to the likes of Angus Cloud, Andre Braugher, Lisa Marie Presley, Bob Barker, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Lance Reddick, and Hong Kong’s Kathy Chow and Coco Lee.

Matthew Perry also receives a highlight for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The world lost the actor just a few months ago when he was found dead in his hot tub. Many will remember his contribution to television, playing his seminal character on Friends. Friends ran for an entire decade and saw over 236 episodes.

While we should be looking forward to the entire year that is 2024, IMDb’s “In Memoriam” soberly reminds us that time forges ahead, and that every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.

