LSA Exclusive: ‘Hunger’ actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying sheds light on her character’s complexity

Thai actress Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying has come a long way since her breakout performance in the award-winning film, Bad Genius. Her acting debut pushed her rising career into the spotlight, making her the first Thai actress to win the Rising Star Award at the New York International Film Festival. Six years and a number of films later, Aokbab is making noise again—this time, for her take on the character Aoy in the Netflix film, Hunger.

Since its release on the streaming platform, Hunger quickly topped the top 10 charts in Hong Kong. It’s easy to see why! It’s not only a film about food or set in Thailand, but it also highlights class divide and social disparity. But more importantly, it stars Aokbab, who delivers another stunning performance as Aoy. It’s the latest addition to the actress’ hefty portfolio of films but it’s also something new as she takes on the role of a side street eatery cook turned haute cuisine apprentice.

In an exclusive interview, the former model tells Lifestyle Asia about her character, the challenges of making the film, and what’s next for her.

Tell us more about how you prepared for the role of Aoy.

We started basic cooking training three months before filming. In the workshops, we were doing things like chopping, using the wok, and learning how to control the fire. It was like working in a real fine dining restaurant. At the same time, I had to learn how to cook like a real street food chef. I had to prepare my body by lifting weights and getting used to holding and flipping with the wok. We also had to do workshops for our characters, so we were going through scenes and worked together to bring out the character ‘Aoy’.

What about Hunger made you agree to be part of the film?

The script. I read the script more than five times. During the pre-production, when we were doing our cooking workshops and acting workshops, I had to try and understand the underlying meaning behind the script. I just wanted to be a part of this film. The script made me hungrier to perform and act. I knew after reading the script that I would get to learn new skills from being in this movie and from playing Aoy.

What makes Aoy different from the other characters you’ve played?

Every character that I played is different in their own way. For me, Aoy is a character that is very ordinary and very present. She’s only thinking about what’s best for her family. Regardless of the situation that she faces, she tends to question everything and confront things directly and honestly. For example, as she enters the world of fine dining, she meets new people or faces new challenges. Jumping back and forth between the world of street food and the fine dining world is what I really focused on, especially the feelings inside the character.

Playing Aoy made me a better actress because I had to overcome many fears such as fire. I had to be really brave and careful in working with fire in many of the scenes. I’m also not used to cooking, so I was always nervous about my performance since the start of the shoot.

Do you have any similarities between yourself and Aoy?

We are both honest about how we feel so we are noticeably clear when making decisions on things. We are both fighters in our own way, but I believe she is tougher than I am.

What were some of the challenges you faced during filming?

I still remembered the very first day of shooting when I had to use the wok and work with fire. When I shot the scene for the first time, I was really nervous and scared, so I had to do a lot of takes before it was good to go. What helped me overcome my own nervousness and fear was my character Aoy. If I was not fully committed to being my character, I don’t think I would have sailed through it.

There was always a voice inside of me, talking to me during the cooking scenes or when I was using fire or knives. Therefore, all the close-up shots that you have seen on screen are all my own hands. Acting and cooking at the same time is not an easy task to perform, there is a lot of concentration and focus involved.

There are so many memorable scenes in the film. Which one is your favourite and why?

I like the scenes that are not in the kitchen. It gave me another perspective on the feelings of my character. I particularly liked the scene at the Flame restaurant, when I was talking to Chef Paul, as well as the argument with Tone at his restaurant. I like these two a lot because they gave my character so much more depth and perspective. It portrayed emotions such as fear, nervousness, and jealousy all mixed. There might not be a lot of crying or a lot of action but in these scenes, there were a lot of emotions.

What was the atmosphere like on set?

The film made all of us very hungry when we were filming the food and the cooking scene. Everyone was always waiting to try the food that was being cooked so there was no food waste on set. For example, the beef that was used to shoot the meat-cutting scene was made into a beef sandwich for the team to eat. It tasted delicious because we had a consulting chef with us on set cooking and making things for us to try every day. We had a lot of joy coming into work.

What’s your biggest takeaway from doing the film?

I gained so many new experiences from the movie. Starting with the obvious one, which is my cooking and acting skills. But on a deeper level, I faced and overcame my fear of using fire in many of the scenes. The movie provided me with a new opportunity that I never thought I would have been able to experience. But most important are the friendships I made with all the cast and crew.

Have there been a lot of changes in your life since you started acting?

I believe changes happen daily. However, it’s undeniable that the film which made the biggest impact on me was Bad Genius. It opened up many more opportunities for me as an actress, helped me make new friends, and collaborate with Chanel. But what’s helping my continuous growth is the work that I am putting into improving my skills.

What are some food spots you recommend in Bangkok?

I like to go and eat around Giant Swing because there are many street food vendors. It’s in the old part of town, so you can see the culture and the food is delicious and very cheap. Compared to Chinatown, it’s also a little bit quieter.

You’ve been busy doing films every year. What’s next for you?

I want to rest. I think I will be taking some time off from acting for two months to promote another film. I’m also taking time off to be with my family and to be with myself before jumping into something new. This year, I tried to open up to new experiences because I wanted to learn, grow, and get out of my own comfort zone. Whatever I choose to do next, I want to grow in an area that I’m not used to!

Hunger is now showing, exclusively on Netflix.