j-hope in THE BOX review: Fans celebrate Hobi’s new documentary

BTS members hold a very special place in the ARMY’s hearts. And the love has only grown bigger in the last ten years. The Korean Boy band recently commemorated its 10th anniversary on 13 June with fans, and the celebration seems to continue even after that. Two documentaries have made their way to the theatres to honour the members of the band. One of the two documentaries is j-hope in THE BOX and the reviews for the same are heartwarming.

Jung Ho-seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, was the third member to join the band as a trainee after RM and Suga. He worked on four solo songs including Intro: Boy Meets Evil, Mama, Trivia 起: Just Dance, and Outro: Ego, while he was a part of the band. After the hiatus, his first debut solo album titled Jack in the Box was released on 15 July 2022. He became the second member of the popular K-pop band to enrol himself in the military. j-hope in THE BOX is a great way for fans to know and connect with the artist post the break, and the reviews suggest that everyone is liking the documentary so far.

What is j-hope in THE BOX about?

The documentary will chronicle the life of the international music sensation as he works on the release of his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box. Throughout the documentary, one will get to witness a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced by the artist during the album’s preparation. The documentary will also follow him to his 2022 Lollapalooza debut performance and the album’s listening party.

Who directed the documentary?

Jun-Soo Park, who has previously worked on BTS after-movies like BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, Burn the Stage: The Movie, and Bring the Soul: The Movie, has also helmed J-Hope’s documentary.

j-hope in THE BOX review: What are fans talking about

J-Hope enjoys a huge global fandom, so it was natural for fans to rush to the theatres to watch his documentary. The reviews suggest that you should definitely not miss watching the movie too.

< j-hope IN THE BOX > Documentary will be showing soon for limited time. Watch #jhope’s artistry to get to know him more! It is also available in Disney+ See his talent why his fans adore him! 🗓️ June 17

🗓️ June 18 🎟️https://t.co/gStJpbBmxO#jhopeINTHEBOX #jhope https://t.co/HxWZrAELtv — KITH – HUH⁉️🦋🏁🃏- TRYING TO REST (@kithicdames) June 15, 2023

hobi ending at the theater 😭🥲#jhopeINTHEBOX pic.twitter.com/ZaUSihg6tr — minie on the street (@dearmyhobi_) June 16, 2023

Ever wished you could attend #hobipalooza on the big screen with other people beside you to scream with? You’re at the perfect space & time! #jhopeINTHEBOX, while showing the days leading to the legendary stage also shows the performances in new light!https://t.co/Ibevs4sRar — ًًً (@hobireminders) June 16, 2023

Love love love it! Wish they will do that here in London! #jhopeINTHEBOX and #JackInTheBox concept is super eye catching and beautiful! Just like its maker #jhope will always stand out! Groundbreaking, bold and fresh ideas & artistry! https://t.co/BzQNzidNEr pic.twitter.com/7THeO5JNCZ — KITH – HUH⁉️🦋🏁🃏- TRYING TO REST (@kithicdames) June 13, 2023

< j-hope IN THE BOX > BTS Solo Documentaries 3⃣ days until the 1st Cinema Screening 🗓️ June 17

🗓️ June 18 🔔Reserve your ticket ASAP! Don’t miss the exclusive personal message that wasn’t shown on Disney+! 🎟️https://t.co/WbICfPm3LT#jhopeINTHEBOX #BTS10thAnniversary #jhope pic.twitter.com/MjapFvvBdS — J-HOPE USA 🇺🇸 #on_the_street 🦋 (@jhope_usa) June 14, 2023

I JUST FINSIHED WATCHING JHOPE IN THE BOX CREDITS STARTED ROLLING AB YG WEBT LIVE… HE DID IT FIR MEEEEEE — Yoobgi 🐋⭐️ (@jkgnder) June 11, 2023

Hero Image: Courtesy IMDb; Feature Image: Courtesy J-Hope/Instagram