Entertainment
18 Jun 2023 06:00 PM

j-hope in THE BOX review: Fans celebrate Hobi’s new documentary

Ananya Swaroop

BTS members hold a very special place in the ARMY’s hearts. And the love has only grown bigger in the last ten years. The Korean Boy band recently commemorated its 10th anniversary on 13 June with fans, and the celebration seems to continue even after that. Two documentaries have made their way to the theatres to honour the members of the band. One of the two documentaries is j-hope in THE BOX and the reviews for the same are heartwarming.

Jung Ho-seok, better known by his stage name J-Hope, was the third member to join the band as a trainee after RM and Suga. He worked on four solo songs including Intro: Boy Meets Evil, Mama, Trivia 起: Just Dance, and Outro: Ego, while he was a part of the band. After the hiatus, his first debut solo album titled Jack in the Box was released on 15 July 2022. He became the second member of the popular K-pop band to enrol himself in the military. j-hope in THE BOX is a great way for fans to know and connect with the artist post the break, and the reviews suggest that everyone is liking the documentary so far.

What is j-hope in THE BOX about?

j-hope in THE BOX
Image Credit: Courtesy J-Hope/Instagram

The documentary will chronicle the life of the international music sensation as he works on the release of his first-ever solo album – Jack In The Box. Throughout the documentary, one will get to witness a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced by the artist during the album’s preparation. The documentary will also follow him to his 2022 Lollapalooza debut performance and the album’s listening party.

Who directed the documentary?

Jun-Soo Park, who has previously worked on BTS after-movies like BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA, Burn the Stage: The Movie, and Bring the Soul: The Movie, has also helmed J-Hope’s documentary.

j-hope in THE BOX review: What are fans talking about

J-Hope enjoys a huge global fandom, so it was natural for fans to rush to the theatres to watch his documentary. The reviews suggest that you should definitely not miss watching the movie too.

Hero Image: Courtesy IMDb; Feature Image: Courtesy J-Hope/Instagram

BTS singers BTS ARMY J-Hope BTS J-Hope
Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
